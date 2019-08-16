The 10th Annual T-Town Rumble Car, Truck & Vintage Trailer Show will return to Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road, on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration costs $30, and check-in begins at 8 a.m. The public is invited to attend. For more information, visit tehachapicarshow.com.