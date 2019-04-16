Lillian Hellman's "The Little Foxes" will open at the Beekay Theatre April 19. Directed by David SteeleReed, the riveting drama captures the story of a southern family whose selfish pursuit of the American dream ends up destroying them and those they love. Performances are April 19, 20, 26, 27, May 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees of April 28 and May 5 at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased online at tctonstage.com or at the door.