COMMUNITY
Have a Heart Humane Society and The Gym, team up for Pounds for Hounds. Every pound you lose will be matched by 5 pounds of dog or cat food. Final weigh-in at 6 p.m. April 10, all at The Gym. Sign up at Have a Heart or The Gym. All participants get a free 3-month gym membership at The Gym. Participant who loses the most weight wins a year membership at The Gym.
Round Up Flea Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 28, Stallion Springs Community Center, presented by Stallion Springs Property Owners Association. Huge community yard sale in the parking lot with vendor showcase inside the gym, with food and drinks for purchase and light entertainment. Applications for a vendor or flea market spot, email debbie@mccaslands.com. Flea market spots are POA member $10/spot; Stallion Springs resident $15/spot; and non-resident $20/spot. Vendor pricing per request.
Rattlesnake Aversion Training for Dogs, May 20, Meadowbrook Park, 21750 Golden Hills Blvd. Open to all breeds and levels of training. $75 per dog. Call 822-5226 or email rattlesnake@bak.rr.com.
5th annual 5K and Family Fun Run, 7:30 a.m. Friday, June 1. Register for $20 by May 4 to get a T-Shirt. Contact Pam Johnson at pjohnson@teh.k12.ca.us or call 822-2190.
Tehachapi Mountains Search and Rescue, meets at 8 a.m. the second Saturday of each month, Golden Hills Community Service District Office, 21415 Reeves St. New potential members are always welcome.
Tehachapi Municipal Airport Display Day, second Saturday of each month, 9 a.m. to noon, enter by the airport terminal on North Hayes Street. Local pilots will have their hangars open and aircraft on display.
Tehachapi Humane Society’s free and low-cost spay and neutering for feral cats. Vouchers are free or $20 depending on veterinarian chosen. Tehachapi Humane Society, 823-0699, line 2.
Have a Heart Humane Society's low-cost spay and neutering clinics, for dogs ($35) and cats ($25), co-pay includes surgery, rabies vaccination, microchip and 24-hour pain injection. Cash only at the time of sign-up at Rescued Treasures, 1121 W. Valley Blvd., Suite B. Call 822-5683. Also, participate in the Flex It Pink virtual run at https://www.flexitpink.com/collections/virtual-run.
ASSOCIATIONS
Tehachapi Chapter 2352 of the National Active And Retired Federal Employees, meets on the third Thursday of every month at 8 a.m. at Village Grille, 410 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Call Royal Mink at 821-1015 for more information.
Freemasons, Masonic Center, 24309 Cummings Valley Road. Every fourth Wednesday at 7 p.m. Call Royal Mink at 821-1015 for questions.
Order of the Eastern Star, part of the Masonic family, meets every third Wednesday of the month. Contact Judith Kennedy, 823-1907, or Vicki Tones 822-4106.
Tehachapi Republican Women, Federated, second Monday of each month, 11:30 a.m. lunch, meeting at noon, Big Papa's Steakhouse. Open to the public; guests are welcome. Reservations must be made by calling Bonnie Miller at 823-8223.
Tehachapi Gandy Dancers workshops, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., class starts at 7 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St., $7.
Tehachapi Collaborative, fourth Thursday of each month, 8 a.m., Tehachapi Police Department, conference room.
Rotary Club, Thursdays, noon, SteamPunk. 818-519-7144.
Kiwanis Club, Wednesdays, noon, Tehachapi Police Department in the Community Room, 220 W. C St. April 4, Liz Wolfe will present on the Norbertine Canonesses and their lives of prayer, contemplation, community life and work. April 11, Scott Spielman, president of A Life Interrupted, will speak about the nonprofit group that presents at schools to prevent distracted and drunken driving. The Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi is an organization dedicated to serving the children of the world, one child at a time. Call 822-5379.
Lions Club, first and third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center.
Tehachapi Valley Arts Association, board meetings, second Monday of each month, Visions Studio, 20733 South St., #C; general meetings, fourth Monday of each month, location T.B.D.
Tehachapi Valley Gem and Mineral Society, meets fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. Visit tvgms.org, or like them on Facebook.
Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, fitness classes, $5 for drop in or $30 for a 10-visit punch card available for purchase at the district office, 490 W. D St. Available classes: Mondays, DanceFit, 6 p.m.; Tuesdays, Low Impact Aerobics, 7 p.m.; Wednesdays, Zumba, 6 p.m.; Thursdays, Low Impact Aerobics, 7 p.m.; and Fridays, Ballet Tone, 9 a.m. Call 822-3228
Summit Singers rehearsals, Tuesdays, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry St. Call Corinne Stone, 822-3836.
Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St., offers weekly activities and a nutrition program. Call 822-5412.
Weekly schedule:
Monday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; Mexican Train (dominoes), noon; line dancing, 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Pinochle/cards, 10 a.m.; Club Stretch, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; wood carving, 1 to 3 p.m.; Grief Support, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Scrabble, 10 a.m.; Yoga, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; Essential Oil & Herb class, 1:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays.
Thursday: Bridge/cards, 9:30 a.m.; Club Stretch, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; Knitting & Crocheting, 1 p.m.; caregivers support, 1 p.m., fourth Thursday; Links 4 Life, 6:30 p.m., second Tuesday.
Friday: Respite care, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Friday; lunch, noon; Poker 12:30 p.m., (except for the third Friday of each month); Friday night fundraiser dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., third Friday.
ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
American Legion, 126 E. F St.; Bingo on Fridays, 6 p.m.; meetings on third Wednesdays of each month, 7 p.m.; Auxiliary meetings on first Thursdays. Call 822-5271.
Art Show, Classy Evening for the Foster Community, 6 to 9 p.m. May 19, 48771 West Valley Blvd. Tickets are $20 in the Main Room, VIP Lounge tickets are $40. Call 818-808-7931 for tickets. Artists, submit work now.
BeeKay Theatre, 110 S. Green St. Love the stage? Tehachapi Community Theatre invites you to become a part of the theatrical family. Log on to tctonstage.com to see activities, or email kennychugg@tctonstage.com.
Big Papa's Steakhouse, 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd. #200: Line dancing every Wednesday, 7 p.m.; UFC Fights Nights hosted. Call 822-7272.
Dog House Saloon, 777 W. Tehachapi Blvd., DJ Wednesday through Saturdays, 8 p.m. to closing; karaoke, Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Call 822-4200.
Fiddlers Crossing, 206 E. F St., Wednesdays, Open Mic night, 7 p.m., $6 or $3 for students, children under 12 free.
Gandy Dancers: Workshops, every Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, $7.
Local Craft Beer, 365 Enterprise Way, Suite G, Open Mic Night, Wednesdays, 6 to 10 p.m. Call 822-2337.
Mountain Music, 206 E. F St.: Ongoing intermediate class with Deborah Hand-Cutler, Wednesdays, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., $10 per session. Call 823-9994.
Savannah’s Old Town Saloon, 20717 South St., DJ Lilia, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. to closing; karaoke, Thursdays, 8 p.m., Friday and Saturdays, music. Call 823-1550.
Souza Family Vineyard, 26689 Cummings Valley Road: Wine Down Fridays: March 30, "BB Boys." Call 822-9233.
Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum, 101 W. Tehachapi Blvd., open Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 823-1100.
Tehachapi Museum and Errea House Museum, 310 S. Green St., Friday through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Call 822-8152.
Tehachapi Scrabble Club, Sundays, 2 p.m., Local Craft Beers, 365 Enterprise Way G. Win a free beer if you form the word "BREWERY" during the game. Games follow Scrabble Association Rules, so please acquaint yourself. Call 617-7595.
Tehachapi Treasure Trove, 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Call 822-6794.
Ongoing classes include: Open studio sessions, Fridays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $5; Playing with Paint with Lucinda Thomas, Sundays, noon to 3 p.m., $15, bring your own paints and boards or purchase them; Adventures in Painting with Juanita Niemeyer, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., $20, bring your own project and lunch; After School Kid's Art with Judith Campanaro, ages 6 through 12, Wednesdays, 3:30 to 5 p.m., or ages 10 through 18, Thursdays, 3:30 to 5 p.m.; $40 a month plus supplies.
Special classes: Working with Pebeo Paints with Kelly Herbold, March 31, $75.
Triassic Vineyards, 24627 Cummings Valley Road: FOOD NiTe Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., catered by Steampunk, $13 dinner. Call 822-5341, ext. 1.
VFW Post #5948, 221 W. Tehachapi Blvd., karaoke with Erik, first and third Fridays, 7 to 11 p.m. and second and fourth Friday with Tom; pool tournaments, 8-ball on Tuesdays, 9-ball on Thursdays, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Call 822-7500.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Tehachapi Parkinson's Support Group, those with Parkinson's and/or their caregivers are welcome. Meetings are held every second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Contact Rob at rwerwarner@gmail.com for location.
T.M.G. Alcoholics Anonymous/Al-Anon meetings, held in Tehachapi seven days a week at 20717 South St. For meeting times, call 322-4025.
Good Grief Group, Thursdays (ongoing) from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, 24300 Bear Valley Road. This is a confidential, non-denominational, Christian-based support group. Call 822-1400 with questions.
Sweet Deliverance (Diabetes Support), a place to share experiences and build relationships with others who have diabetes. Last Thursday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m. at Shepherd of the Hills, 24300 Bear Valley Road. This is a confidential, non-denominational, Christian-based support group. Call 822-1400 with questions.
Grief Share, Tuesdays from Feb. 6 to May 8, 6 to 8 p.m., at Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road. Grief Share is a confidential, non-denominational Christian based ministry to aid the community to process and deal with grief associated with loss of family and loved ones. For more information, call 822-1379.
Respite for Caregivers, meets Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. For reservations, call 821-1626.
VFW Post #12114, 125 E. F St., counseling, first Wednesdays of each month, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Caregivers Education, fourth Thursday of each month, 1 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. Chris Barrett helps caregivers through support and information. Call 821-1626.
Links 4 Life Breast Cancer Support, second Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. Call Mary Von Blake at 805-0098.
RELIGION
The Bontrager Family Singers, 7 p.m. March 28, Shepherd of the Hills Church, 24300 Bear Valley Road. This is a big Christian family from the Midwest. They love to sing, play their instruments, and shine the light of Jesus! In addition to their tour life, they lead 12 adventurous and high-energy in Iowa. Admission is free; all are welcome.
Tehachapi Valley United Methodist Church, invites the community to Easter services and events. Maundy Thursday, 6:30 p.m. March 29; Good Friday Easter Cantada, 7 p.m. March 30; glow in the dark Easter egg hunt, 6:30 p.m. March 31; Easter sunrise service, 6:30 a.m. April 1; and Easter Sunday worship, 10 a.m. April 1.
Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard activities, 502 W. Pinon, High School Youth Groups, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m.; Monday Night Manna and free meal, second and last Mondays of each month, 6 p.m. Call 822-9313, email Saundra Galloway at sgalloway@desertvineyard.com or visit tehachapimountainvineyard.com.
Grace Fellowship Church, the Truth Seekers discussion group, Wednesdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., 213 E. Tehachapi Blvd., free dinner served at 6 p.m. Call Terrence Flynn at 823-1950 or 310-561-0696.
Mountain Bible Church, 630 Maple St.; Adult Bible study and women's Bible study, Wednesdays, 6 p.m.; Youth group, ages 2nd through 12th grades, Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m..; Bible study on the Book of Hebrews, Fridays, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday service, 10 a.m. The church will hold a Resurrection Celebration from 1:45 to 4:10 p.m. March 29 for children in first through fifth grades to learn about Easter with games, stories and snacks. Also, on March 30, there will be a Sedar Dinner at 5:30 p.m. Call 822-7541 to purchase tickets, which are $7 for adults and $4 for children. Call 822-7541 for other church events.
Tehachapi First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry St.: Church service each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Call 822-3138 or email fbctehachapi.com.
