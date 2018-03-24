Children collect Easter eggs during the annual hunt at Meadowbrook Park in 2017. This year's free hunt begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 31 at the park, 21750 Westwood Blvd. in Golden Hills. Age groups are infant to age 1, 2-3 years, 4-6 years and 7-10 years. Pictures with the Easter Bunny will follow. The hunt is put on by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District.