Mayor Susan Wiggins will be the featured speaker at the Kiwanis 33rd Annual Prayer Breakfast to be held May 2 beginning at 6:45 a.m. at McMullan Hall of St. Malachy Church, 407 W. E St. Tickets cost $10 each or $70 for a sponsored table. For more information, call Don Bowman, chairman, at 822-5516 or Tina Cunningham at 822-4515.