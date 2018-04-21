COMMUNITY
Optimal Hospice meet and greet, learn how to make a difference through Optimal's volunteer program, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 27, Mountain Bible Church, 630 Maple St., in the Quad Room. Call the volunteer department to RSVP at 716-4000 or email kbudnick@optimalcares.com.
AARP Smart Driver Course, April 28 and May 5 (must attend both days). Learn how to compensate for age-related changes. Reduce your traffic violations, crashes and chances for injury. Update your knowledge of the rules of the road. You may be eligible for a reduction in your auto insurance. Call Gene at 823-0825 to register.
Round Up Flea Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 28, Stallion Springs Community Center, presented by Stallion Springs Property Owners Association. Huge community yard sale in the parking lot with vendor showcase inside the gym, with food and drinks for purchase and light entertainment. Applications for a flea market spot, email debbie@mccaslands.com. Flea market spots are POA member $10/spot; Stallion Springs resident $15/spot; and non-resident $20/spot. Vendor spots are all booked.
Cummings Valley Elementary School Choir concert, the public is invited to a free concert, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, in the cafeteria, 24220 Bear Valley Road. Admission is free.
World Vision Global 6K Walk/Run for Water, 8:30 a.m. May 19, Stallion Springs CSD, 27800 Stallion Springs Drive. Hosted by Stallion Springs Community Church. Join advocates across the world to bring clean water to places around the world. Register at www.worldvision6k.org, then search "SSCC 6K For Water," then click on "SSCC 6K For Water" to join the team.
Rattlesnake Aversion Training for Dogs, May 20, Meadowbrook Park, 21750 Golden Hills Blvd. Open to all breeds and levels of training. $75 per dog. Call 822-5226 or email rattlesnake@bak.rr.com.
5th annual 5K and Family Fun Run, 7:30 a.m. Friday, June 1. Register for $20 by May 4 to get a T-Shirt. Contact Pam Johnson at pjohnson@teh.k12.ca.us or call 822-2190.
Tehachapi Mountains Search and Rescue, meets at 8 a.m. the second Saturday of each month, Golden Hills Community Service District Office, 21415 Reeves St. New potential members are always welcome.
Tehachapi Municipal Airport Display Day, second Saturday of each month, 9 a.m. to noon, enter by the airport terminal on North Hayes Street. Local pilots will have their hangars open and aircraft on display.
Tehachapi Humane Society’s free and low-cost spay and neutering for feral cats. Vouchers are free or $20 depending on veterinarian chosen. Tehachapi Humane Society, 823-0699, line 2.
Have a Heart Humane Society's low-cost spay and neutering clinics, for dogs ($35) and cats ($25), co-pay includes surgery, rabies vaccination, microchip and 24-hour pain injection. Cash only at the time of sign-up at Rescued Treasures, 1121 W. Valley Blvd., Suite B. Call 822-5683. Also, participate in the Flex It Pink virtual run at https://www.flexitpink.com/collections/virtual-run.
ASSOCIATIONS
Tehachapi Chapter 2352 of the National Active And Retired Federal Employees, meets on the third Thursday of every month at 8 a.m. at Village Grille, 410 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Call Royal Mink at 821-1015 for more information.
Freemasons, Masonic Center, 24309 Cummings Valley Road. Every fourth Wednesday at 7 p.m. Call Royal Mink at 821-1015 for questions.
Order of the Eastern Star, part of the Masonic family, meets every third Wednesday of the month. Contact Judith Kennedy, 823-1907, or Vicki Tones 822-4106.
Tehachapi Republican Women, Federated, second Monday of each month, 11:30 a.m. lunch, meeting at noon, Big Papa's Steakhouse. Open to the public; guests are welcome. Reservations must be made by calling Bonnie Miller at 823-8223.
Tehachapi Gandy Dancers workshops, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., class starts at 7 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St., $7.
Tehachapi Collaborative, fourth Thursday of each month, 8 a.m., Tehachapi Police Department, conference room.
Rotary Club, Thursdays, noon, The Shed. 818-519-7144.
Kiwanis Club, Wednesdays, noon, Tehachapi Police Department in the Community Room, 220 W. C St. The Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi is an organization dedicated to serving the children of the world, one child at a time. Call 823-4848, or go to https://www.facebook.com/KiwanisTehachapi/
Lions Club, first and third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center.
Tehachapi Valley Arts Association, board meetings, second Monday of each month, Visions Studio, 20733 South St., #C; general meetings, fourth Monday of each month, location T.B.D.
Tehachapi Valley Gem and Mineral Society, meets fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. Visit tvgms.org, or like them on Facebook.
Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, fitness classes, $5 for drop in or $30 for a 10-visit punch card available for purchase at the district office, 490 W. D St. Available classes: Mondays, DanceFit, 6 p.m.; Tuesdays, Low Impact Aerobics, 7 p.m.; Wednesdays, Zumba, 6 p.m.; Thursdays, Low Impact Aerobics, 7 p.m.; and Fridays, Ballet Tone, 9 a.m. Call 822-3228
Summit Singers rehearsals, Tuesdays, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry St. Call Corinne Stone, 822-3836.
Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St., offers weekly activities and a nutrition program. Call 822-5412.
Weekly schedule:
Monday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; Mexican Train (dominoes), noon; line dancing, 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Pinochle/cards, 10 a.m.; Club Stretch, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; wood carving, 1 to 3 p.m.; Grief Support, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Scrabble, 10 a.m.; Yoga, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; Essential Oil & Herb class, 1:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays.
Thursday: Bridge/cards, 9:30 a.m.; Club Stretch, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; Knitting & Crocheting, 1 p.m.; caregivers support, 1 p.m., fourth Thursday; Links 4 Life, 6:30 p.m., second Tuesday.
Friday: Respite care, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Friday; lunch, noon; Poker 12:30 p.m., (except for the third Friday of each month); Friday night fundraiser dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., third Friday.
ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
American Legion, 126 E. F St.; Bingo on Fridays, 6 p.m.; meetings on third Wednesdays of each month, 7 p.m.; Auxiliary meetings on first Thursdays. Call 822-5271.
Art Show, Classy Evening for the Foster Community, 6 to 9 p.m. May 19, 48771 West Valley Blvd. Tickets are $20 in the Main Room, VIP Lounge tickets are $40. Call 818-808-7931 for tickets. Artists, submit work now.
BeeKay Theatre, 110 S. Green St. Love the stage? Tehachapi Community Theatre invites you to become a part of the theatrical family. Log on to tctonstage.com to see activities, or email kennychugg@tctonstage.com.
“A Really Big Shoe: Musical Variety Show,” a two-hour, one-night-only show at 7:30 p.m. May 11 at the BeeKay Theater. It's hosted by Ed Sullivan and stars Gary Mazzola, Blond Mustard, Bri Brubaker, Jeff Thorsnes and “Buddy Night." It's a special presentation by Tehachapi Community Theatre with appearances by Elvis, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Beach Boys (if any of them can make it). Tickets are $15 presale and $20 at the door.
Big Papa's Steakhouse, 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd. #200: Line dancing every Wednesday with Gloria Yeager, learn some new dances such as Dirty Work, South Side, Dirt on My Boots, Cruisin, Black Coffee, Riverbank Stomp, Two Step, MM Bop, Chattanooga Lucy and more, 7 to 9 p.m. followed by open dancing from 9 to 10 p.m.; UFC Fights Nights hosted. Call 822-7272.
Dog House Saloon, 777 W. Tehachapi Blvd., DJ Wednesday through Saturdays, 8 p.m. to closing; karaoke, Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Call 822-4200.
Fiddlers Crossing, 206 E. F St., Wednesdays, Open Mic night, 7 p.m., $6 or $3 for students, children under 12 free.
Gandy Dancers: Workshops, every Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, $7.
Local Craft Beer, 365 Enterprise Way, Suite G, Open Mic Night, Wednesdays, 6 to 10 p.m. Call 822-2337.
Mountain Music, 206 E. F St.: Ongoing intermediate class with Deborah Hand-Cutler, Wednesdays, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., $10 per session. Call 823-9994.
Savannah’s Old Town Saloon, 20717 South St., DJ Lilia, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. to closing; karaoke, Thursdays, 8 p.m., Friday and Saturdays, music. Call 823-1550.
Souza Family Vineyard, 26689 Cummings Valley Road offers Wine Down Fridays with catering by Steam Punk Cafe. April 27, Kat & Gary of "Movin On" singing all your favorite tunes, with a menu of Swedish meatball served on egg noodles with spring mix salad. Call 822-9233.
Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum, 101 W. Tehachapi Blvd., open Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 823-1100.
Tehachapi Museum and Errea House Museum, 310 S. Green St., Friday through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Call 822-8152.
Tehachapi Scrabble Club, Sundays, 2 p.m., Local Craft Beers, 365 Enterprise Way G. Win a free beer if you form the word "BREWERY" during the game. Games follow Scrabble Association Rules, so please acquaint yourself. Call 858-4318.
Tehachapi Symphony, free performance at 4 p.m. May 6, Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road. Young Artist Competition winner Alexander Michael Bailey, violinist, Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus and the Antelope Valley Master Chorale will be featured guests. There will be a drawing for the yearly fundraiser with a $1,000 grand prize after the intermission and a reception following the concert. Call 821-7511 or go to the website: tehachapiorchestra.com.
Tehachapi Treasure Trove, 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Call 822-6794.
Ongoing classes include: Open studio sessions, Fridays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $5; Playing with Paint with Lucinda Thomas, Sundays, noon to 3 p.m., $15, bring your own paints and boards or purchase them; Adventures in Painting with Juanita Niemeyer, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., $20, bring your own project and lunch; After School Kid's Art with Judith Campanaro, ages 6 through 12, Wednesdays, 3:30 to 5 p.m., or ages 10 through 18, Thursdays, 3:30 to 5 p.m.; $40 a month plus supplies.
Special classes include: May 12, Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m., Painting for Adults with Judith Campanaro for $15 plus supplies; May 12, Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m., Eat, Drink and Paint Merrily For $30; May 5, Saturdays, 1 to 4 p.m., Fiber Arts with Karen Stevens for $15 per session; May 7, Monday, 1 to 3 p.m., Art Journaling with Judith Campanaro for $15, students must supply their own journal or purchase one at the Treasure Trove; April 28, Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. Jewelry Making with Dawn Callahan for $25 plus materials; May 11, Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., Mixed Media with Judith Campanaro for $25 including supplies.
Triassic Vineyards, 24627 Cummings Valley Road: FOOD NiTe Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., catered by Steampunk, $13 dinner. Call 822-5341, ext. 1.
VFW Post #5948, 221 W. Tehachapi Blvd., karaoke with Erik, first and third Fridays, 7 to 11 p.m. and second and fourth Friday with Tom; pool tournaments, 8-ball on Tuesdays, 9-ball on Thursdays, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Call 822-7500.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Tehachapi Parkinson's Support Group, those with Parkinson's and/or their caregivers are welcome. Meetings are held every second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Contact Rob at rwerwarner@gmail.com for location.
T.M.G. Alcoholics Anonymous/Al-Anon meetings, held in Tehachapi seven days a week at 20717 South St. For meeting times, call 322-4025.
Good Grief Group, Thursdays (ongoing) from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, 24300 Bear Valley Road. This is a confidential, non-denominational, Christian-based support group. Call 822-1400 with questions.
Sweet Deliverance (Diabetes Support), a place to share experiences and build relationships with others who have diabetes. Last Thursday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m. at Shepherd of the Hills, 24300 Bear Valley Road. This is a confidential, non-denominational, Christian-based support group. Call 822-1400 with questions.
Parkinson's Disease Support Group (Movers and Shakers), 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Shepherd of the Hills Church, 24300 Bear Valley Road.
Grief Share, Tuesdays now through May 8, 6 to 8 p.m., at Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road. Grief Share is a confidential, non-denominational Christian based ministry to aid the community to process and deal with grief associated with loss of family and loved ones. For more information, call 822-1379.
Respite for Caregivers, meets Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. For reservations, call 821-1626.
VFW Post #12114, 125 E. F St., counseling, first Wednesdays of each month, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Caregivers Education, fourth Thursday of each month, 1 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. Chris Barrett helps caregivers through support and information. Call 821-1626.
Links 4 Life Breast Cancer Support, second Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. Call Mary Von Blake at 805-0098.
RELIGION
Marriage Retreat, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 11 and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 12, Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard. Drs. Paul and Virginia Friesen presenting. Deadline to register is May 6. $65 per couple; $35 per individual. Call 822-9313 or go to tehachapimountainvineyard.com.
Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard activities, 502 W. Pinon, High School Youth Groups, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m.; Monday Night Manna and free meal, second and last Mondays of each month, 6 p.m. Call 822-9313, email Saundra Galloway at sgalloway@desertvineyard.com or visit tehachapimountainvineyard.com.
Grace Fellowship Church, the Truth Seekers discussion group, Wednesdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., 213 E. Tehachapi Blvd., free dinner served at 6 p.m. Call Terrence Flynn at 823-1950 or 310-561-0696.
Mountain Bible Church, 630 Maple St.; Adult Bible study and women's Bible study, Wednesdays, 6 p.m.; Youth group, ages 2nd through 12th grades, Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m..; Bible study on the Book of Hebrews, Fridays, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday service, 10 a.m. Call 822-7541.
Tehachapi First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry St.: Church service each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Call 822-3138 or email fbctehachapi.com.
