Some members of The Order of Eastern Star from both Tehachapi and Bakersfield got together for a Port Pal Palooza on May 18. Port Pals are small pillows with Velcro that can be attached to seat belts for those with medical ports or pacemakers. The seat belts cross the area of these ports and cause discomfort and these small pillows protect the area. On this occasion, there were 124 port pals made, which will be donated to cancer centers in Bakersfield and the Antelope Valley. This is a statewide project for the Order of the Eastern Star, with more than 15,000 made statewide in the last year. For further information, contact Vicki Tones 822-4106.