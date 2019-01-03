Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser and cellist Natalie Haas are making their fifth appearance in Tehachapi at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at Mountain Bible Church, 630 Maple St. Tickets cost $30 for adults and $15 for students, and are available at fiddlerscrossing.com, Mountain Music/Fiddlers Crossing, Tehachapi Treasure Trove, Tehachapi Furniture in Old Town and Lucky's Barbershop. Tickets can also be reserved by calling 823-9994.