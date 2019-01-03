COMMUNITY
Tehachapi Strings Orchestra, winter concert "Back to the Classics," 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, Tehachapi Valley United Methodist Church on Schout Road. Free to the public, with reception to follow. Call Gayel at 823-8249.
Tehachapi Library, 212 S. Green St. Call 822-4938.
The following ongoing events will be held: American sign language classes, Mondays from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., all ages welcome; Lego Club for ages 5-11, third Saturdays at 11 a.m.; Preschool Storytime, Fridays at 10 a.m.; Barks & Books, second and fourth Mondays from 4 to 6 p.m., ages K-8th grade, build your reading skills and enhance self-esteem by reading aloud to a furry friend; Creative Writing Club, ages 12 and older, all levels of experience, Wednesdays of Jan. 9, 23 and 30, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Special events: Adult Book Club, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 5 to 6:30 p.m.; Friends of the Library book sale, Saturday, Jan. 12; and Kids Craft, Saturday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m.
Kern County Audubon-Tehachapi meeting, presentation by Greg Hargleroad on the local waterfowl, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 7 p.m., Golden Hills Elementary School, all purpose room, 21205 Park Road. Raffle and refreshments will be offered. Call Carol Gates at 300-1429.
Tehachapi Mountains Search and Rescue, meets at 8 a.m. the second Saturday of each month, Golden Hills Community Service District Office, 21415 Reeves St. New potential members are always welcome.
Tehachapi Municipal Airport Display Day, second Saturday of each month, 9 a.m. to noon, enter by the airport terminal on North Hayes Street. Local pilots will have their hangars open and aircraft on display.
Tehachapi Humane Society’s free and low-cost spay and neutering for feral cats. Vouchers are free or $20 depending on veterinarian chosen. Tehachapi Humane Society, 823-0699, line 2.
Have a Heart Humane Society's offers low-cost spay and neutering clinics with no income qualifications, for dogs ($35) and cats ($25), co-pay includes surgery, rabies shot if needed, microchip and pain injection. Animals under 6 years old are eligible. Cash only at the time of sign-up, no checks or cards for clinic co-pays. Come to Rescued Treasures, 1121 W. Valley Blvd., Suite B. Store hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 822-5683.
ASSOCIATIONS
Tehachapi Chapter 2352 of the National Active And Retired Federal Employees, meets on the third Thursday of every month at 8 a.m. at Village Grille, 410 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Call Royal Mink at 821-1015 for more information.
Freemasons, Masonic Center, 24309 Cummings Valley Road. Every fourth Wednesday at 7 p.m. Call Royal Mink at 821-1015 for questions.
Order of the Eastern Star, part of the Masonic family, meets every third Wednesday of the month. Contact Judith Kennedy, 823-1907, or Vicki Tones 822-4106.
Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club, call 821-0538 or go to www.Tehachapidems.org.
Tehachapi Republican Women, Federated, second Monday of each month, 11:30 a.m. lunch, meeting at noon, Big Papa's Steakhouse. Open to the public; guests are welcome. Reservations must be made by calling Bonnie Miller at 823-8223.
Tehachapi Gandy Dancers workshops, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., class starts at 7 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St., $7.
Tehachapi Collaborative, fourth Thursday of each month, 8 a.m., Tehachapi Police Department conference room.
Rotary Club, Thursdays, noon, The Shed. 818-519-7144.
Kiwanis Club, Wednesdays, noon, Gold Mountain Sports Tavern in Great Oaks Plaza, 20601 West Highway 202. The Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi is an organization dedicated to serving the children of the world, one child at a time. Call 823-4848, or go to https://www.facebook.com/KiwanisTehachapi/
Lions Club, first and third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center.
Tehachapi Valley Arts Association, board meetings, second Monday of each month, Visions Studio, 20733 South St., #C; general meetings, fourth Monday of each month, location TBD.
Tehachapi Valley Gem and Mineral Society, meets fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. Visit tvgms.org, or like them on Facebook.
Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, fitness classes, $5 for drop in or $30 for a 10-visit punch card available for purchase at the district office, 490 W. D St. Available classes: Mondays, DanceFit/Zuma, 6 p.m., Aspen Builders Inc., Activity Center, 105 E. E St. Call 822-3228
Summit Singers rehearsals, Tuesdays, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry St. Call Corinne Stone, 822-3836.
Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St., offers weekly activities and a nutrition program. Call 822-5412.
Weekly schedule:
Monday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; Mexican Train (dominoes), noon; line dancing, 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Pinochle/cards, 10 a.m.; Club Stretch, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; wood carving, 1 to 3 p.m.; Grief Support, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Scrabble, 10 a.m.; Yoga, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; Essential Oil & Herb class, 1:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays.
Thursday: Bridge/cards, 9:30 a.m.; Club Stretch, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; Knitting & Crocheting, 1 p.m.; caregivers support, 1 p.m., fourth Thursday; Links 4 Life, 6:30 p.m., second Tuesday.
Friday: Respite care, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Friday; lunch, noon; Poker 12:30 p.m., (except for the third Friday of each month); Friday night fundraiser dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., third Friday.
Women of the Moose, 6:30 p.m., second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Meetings are held at the Veterans Hall, 125 E. F St. For information, call Ginger Nolasco at 238-9312.
ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
Tehachapi Mountain Quilters, meetings at 9:30 on the first Monday of every month at the Shepherd of the Hills Church, 24300 Bear Valley Road.
American Legion, 126 E. F St.; Bingo on Fridays, 6 p.m.; meetings on third Wednesdays of each month, 7 p.m.; Auxiliary meetings on first Thursdays. Call 822-5271.
BeeKay Theatre, 110 S. Green St. Love the stage? Tehachapi Community Theatre invites you to become a part of the theatrical family. Go to tctonstage.com to see activities, or email kennychugg@tctonstage.com.
Big Papa's Steakhouse, 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd. #200: Line dancing every Wednesday with Gloria Yeager, learn some new dances such as Dirty Work, South Side, Dirt on My Boots, Cruisin, Black Coffee, Riverbank Stomp, Two Step, MM Bop, Chattanooga Lucy and more, 7 to 10 p.m.; Line Dancing and two-step with Bob Burbarella, every first and second Friday starting at 8:30 p.m.; UFC Fights Nights hosted. Call 822-7272.
Dog House Saloon, 777 W. Tehachapi Blvd., DJ Wednesday through Saturdays, 8 p.m. to closing; karaoke, Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Call 822-4200.
Fiddlers Crossing, 206 E. F St., Wednesdays, Open Mic night, 7 p.m., $6 or $3 for students, children under 12 free.
Gandy Dancers: Workshops, every Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, $7.
Local Craft Beer, 365 Enterprise Way, Suite G, Open Mic Night, Sundays, 5 to 9 p.m. Call 822-2337.
Mountain Music, 206 E. F St.: Ongoing intermediate class with Deborah Hand-Cutler, Wednesdays, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., $10 per session. Call 823-9994.
Savannah’s Old Town Saloon, 20717 South St., DJ Lilia, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. to closing; karaoke, Thursdays, 8 p.m., Friday and Saturdays, music. Call 823-1550.
Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Co., 26877 Cummings Valley Road. Wine Down Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. with dinner by SteamPunk Cafe and live music, check the Facebook page for menu and musical guests; Call 822-9233.
Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum, 101 W. Tehachapi Blvd., open Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 823-1100.
Tehachapi Museum and Errea House Museum, 310 S. Green St., Friday through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Call 822-8152.
Tehachapi Scrabble Club, Sundays, 2 p.m., Local Craft Beers, 365 Enterprise Way G. Win a free beer if you form the word "BREWERY" during the game. Games follow Scrabble Association Rules, so please acquaint yourself. Call 858-4318.
Tehachapi Treasure Trove, 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Call 822-6794.
Ongoing classes include: Open studio sessions, Fridays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $5 per session; Playing with Paint with Lucinda Thomas, Sundays, noon to 3 p.m., $15, bring your own paints and boards or purchase them; Adventures in Painting with Juanita Niemeyer, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., $20, bring your own project and lunch; After School Kid's Art with Judith Campanaro, ages 6 through 12, Mondays, 3:30 to 5 p.m., $40 a month or $15 a session plus supplies; Fused Glass with Leila Kleiman, Thursdays, 1 to 4 p.m. $45 for all materials, firing included; Fiber Arts with Karen Stevens, Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $15 per session, bring your project or idea to class and let Stevens help you get going.
Special classes include: Fiber Arts with Karen Stevens, Jan. 19, 1 to 4 p.m., $15 per session; Eat, Drink and Paint Merrily, Jan. 12, 6 to 9 p.m., $25, supplies included along with wine and hors d'oevers; Art Journaling with Judith Campanaro, Jan. 14 and 28, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., $15; Jewelry Making with Dawn Callahan, Jan. 19, 1 to 4 p.m., $25 plus materials; Vision Board Workshop, Jan. 26, 1 to 5 p.m., $40 includes supplies and glass of wine, pre-paid reservation only.
Triassic Vineyards, 24627 Cummings Valley Road: Wine & Dine Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m. Food, live music and award-winning wine. $15 for dinner. For reservations, www.sendrsvp.com/wineanddine or call 822-5341 ext. 1.
Veritas Tapas & Wine Bar, 695 Tucker Road. 822-8220.
VFW Post #5948, 221 W. Tehachapi Blvd., karaoke with Erik, first and third Fridays, 7 to 11 p.m. and second and fourth Friday with Tom; pool tournaments, 8-ball on Tuesdays, 9-ball on Thursdays, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Call 822-7500.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grief Share support group, Tuesdays beginning Feb. 5 through May 7, 6 to 8 p.m., Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road. Grief Share is a confidential, non-denominational, Christian based ministry to aid in dealing with grief associated with the loss of family and loved ones. Call 822-1379.
Dancercise, 4 p.m. Saturdays, Shepherd of the Hills, 24300 Bear Valley Road. Call 822-1400.
Tehachapi Parkinson's Support Group, those with Parkinson's and/or their caregivers are welcome. Meetings are held every second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Contact Rob at rwerwarner@gmail.com for location.
T.M.G. Alcoholics Anonymous/Al-Anon meetings, held in Tehachapi seven days a week at 20717 South St. For meeting times, call 322-4025.
Good Grief Group, Thursdays (ongoing) from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, 24300 Bear Valley Road. This is a confidential, non-denominational, Christian-based support group. Call 822-1400 with questions.
Parkinson's Disease Support Group (Movers and Shakers), 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Shepherd of the Hills Church, 24300 Bear Valley Road.
Respite for Caregivers, meets Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. For reservations, call 821-1626.
Take Pounds Off Sensibly, 4:30 p.m. Thursdays, sanctuary of Shepherd of the Hills Church, 24300 Bear Valley Road. $32 per year membership. Call 822-1400; no RSVP necessary.
VFW Post #12114, 125 E. F St., counseling, first Wednesdays of each month, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Caregivers Education, fourth Thursday of each month, 1 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. Chris Barrett helps caregivers through support and information. Call 821-1626.
Links 4 Life Breast Cancer Support, second Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. Call Mary Von Blake at 805-0098.
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), Thursdays, 1 to 2 p.m., fellowship hall of Shepherd of the Hills Church, 24300 Bear Valley Road. Cost is $32 per year. Call 822-1400 or write to tehachapishepherd@yahoo.com for details.
RELIGION
All Together Now, monthly gathering of Christians, Sunday, Jan. 27, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Grace Fellowship, 326 E. Tehachapi Blvd. All followers of Christ are invited. Contact druckerbrian@yahoo.com.
Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard activities, 502 W. Pinon, High School Youth Groups, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m.; Monday Night Manna and free meal, second and last Mondays of each month, 6 p.m. Call 822-9313, email Saundra Galloway at sgalloway@desertvineyard.com or visit tehachapimountainvineyard.com.
Grace Fellowship Church, the Truth Seekers discussion group, Wednesdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., 213 E. Tehachapi Blvd., free dinner served at 6 p.m. Call Terrence Flynn at 823-1950 or 310-561-0696.
Tehachapi Good News Clubs for children 5-12 years with Bible lesson and activities after school on Tuesdays at Golden Hills, Wednesdays at Tompkins and Cummings Valley, and Thursdays at the Village at Tehachapi Apartments. Homeschoolers are invited to join the Village at Tehachapi Club. Registration forms can be obtained by emailing TehachapiGNC@gmail.com or calling Kathy Flynn at 823-1950.
Mountain Bible Church, 630 Maple St.: Adult Bible study and women's Bible study, Wednesdays, 6 p.m.; Youth group, ages 2nd through 12th grades, Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m..; Women's Bible study, Thursdays, 9:45 to 11 a.m.; Bible study on the Book of Hebrews, Fridays, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday service, 10 a.m. and a new Wednesday service, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Call 822-7541.
Tehachapi First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry St.: Church service each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Call 822-3138 or email fbctehachapi.com.
Items for Upcoming should be submitted by noon each Wednesday for the following week’s edition. Items are run at no charge on a space-available basis. Email submissions to editorial@tehachapinews.com or drop by our office, 411 N. Mill St., Tehachapi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.