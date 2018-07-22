Cheers to Charity Vice President Marcia Thompson, center, gathered with her family seated at the VIP lounge at the 2017 event. Tickets are on sale for this year's Aug. 11 event. Tickets are available online, at Veritas Tapas and Wine Bar and Dahlia’s - a boutique. General admission is $65, VIP tickets are $125 through Aug. 10. General admission tickets are $75 at the door; VIP tickets are not available at the door. Designated Driver tickets are also available for purchase. Log on to Eventbrite.com to purchase tickets online.