Some of the Old Timers ate, some napped and some danced at the 2017 event, but they all shared an afternoon of memories along with many toasts to Old Timers now gone. These two dancers took a moment to dance to “Blue Suede Shoes.” This year's event is Sunday, Aug. 5, with registration at 10:30 a.m. and lunch at noon. Old Timers will be served a free lunch by volunteers from Tehachapi High School. Any extra family and friends are asked to pay $15 for their meal. For RSVP one may call 822-5226 or e-mail oldtimers@bak.rr.com.