Sporting their own novelty T-shirts at the 2017 Tehachapi Mountain Beer and Wine Fest were, from left, Katie Hart, Chelsea Henry and Melissa Carey, all of Tehachapi. This year's event is 4 to 8 p.m. July 21 at the Benz Visco Sports Park. The $65 tickets include "almost unlimited" samplings of beer and wine and dinner from one of the eight restaurants. Tickets can be purchased at tehachapibrew.com or at Big Papa's Steakhouse, Red House Barbecue, Local Craft Beer, Veritas Tapas and Wine Bar and Triassic Vineyard.