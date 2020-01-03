The Rotary Club's annual Wine Pairing Dinner will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, at The Shed, 333 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Six wines from local Tehachapi Wineries will be served with a four-course dinner. Tickets cost $100 per person ($50 for dinner and $50 for wine donation). Donations will be used to fund Tehachapi service projects. For more information, call Linda Carhart at 818-519-7144.