Judith Campanaro instructs Max Guarente during her Art Journaling class held at Tehachapi Treasure Trove, located at 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd. The next class will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 8. The class costs $15 and includes instruction on a different spread each session using art, imagery and words. Students must supply their own journal or purchase one at the store. For more information, call Tehachapi Treasure Trove at 822-6794.