Mountain Bible Church is offering Shipwrecked! Rescued by Jesus, a Vacation Bible School for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. It will be held from 9 am. to noon June 25 to 29. The church is at 630 Maple St. in Tehachapi. Those interested are asked to call to pre-register with the church office at 822-7541 or sign up in the church Narthex. It will include Bible stories, exploration activities, games, singing and snacks. There is an optional $5 T-shirt for children.