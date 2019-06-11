COMMUNITY
Sandhu Arabians meet and greet with Dr. Billa Sandhu and family, June 18, 4 p.m., dinner cocktails and entertainment, 23237 Johnson Court. RSVP by calling Denise Shannon at 979-270-0935.
Pool party for dogs at Canine Creek Pet Wash and Boutique, June 22, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., snacks, drinks and sales, 798 Tucker Road #5.
Tehachapi LGBT 2nd Annual Pride Picnic, Saturday, June 22, 11:30 a.m., Philip Marx Central Park. For more information, contact tehachapipride@yahoo.com.
Tehachapi Amtgard Quixotic Valley, live action, role-play, Philip Marx Central Park, every other Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The next event will be held June 23. For more information, visit JoinAmtgard.com, or Facebook at Tehachapi Amtgard-Quixotic Valley, or email Quixotic.Valley@gmail.com.
Tehachapi Library, 212 S. Green St. Call 822-4938.
The following ongoing events will be held:
Preschool Storytime, Fridays at 10 a.m.; Barks & Books, new summer schedule, second and fourth Mondays from 2 to 4 p.m., and first and third Wednesdays starting June 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., ages K-8th grade, build your reading skills and enhance self-esteem by reading aloud to a furry friend; Tween and Teen Chess Club, Mondays and Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m., ages 8 to 18; Yoga class in the outdoor courtyard, Mondays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; no Lego Club in June.
Special events: Pick up your Summer Reading Log or register on the new online app, and start logging your reading, for kids, teens & adults; Learn to Play Magic the Gathering, Friday, June 21, 2 to 4 p.m.; Kill Shakespeare — script workshop and table reading for kids and teens, Mondays, June 17 and 24, 1:30-3 p.m., RSVP required; Lunch at the Library, free lunch for kids ages 2-18, in partnership with the school district, served in the Library Courtyard every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12-12:30 p.m,; free for kids, accompanying adult can pay $4 for a lunch. Eat lunch at noon, and stay for a daily activity which starts at 12:30 p.m.; Sidewalk chalk art in the courtyard for all ages, Friday, June 21, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; 3D Printer workshops, RSVP required, Saturday, June 22, kids 11 a.m., teens 1 p.m., adults 3 p.m.; Tehachapi Rocks paint party for kids and teens, come paint rocks to hide around town, Wednesday, June 26, 12:30 p.m.; Kids' craft, Friday, June 28, 12:30 p.m.
Modern Self Sufficiency - Adventures into Homesteading Techniques, July 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stallion Springs Library. Cost is $100 per person. Learn how to make food items using cows milk, goats milk soap, kombucha, kefir and jam. Workshop will include a light lunch and a mid-day introduction to chair yoga. Ages 12 and older. For more information, call Gale at 823-7120 or email ggrassesprague@yahoo.com.
The Write Stuff writing group, Fridays, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills Church, 24300 Bear Valley Road next to Cummings Valley Elementary School. No RSVP and free to the public. Contact tehachapishepherd@yahoo.com or call 822-1400.
Tehachapi Mountains Search and Rescue, meets at 8 a.m. the second Saturday of each month, Golden Hills Community Service District Office, 21415 Reeves St. New potential members are always welcome.
Tehachapi Municipal Airport Display Day, second Saturday of each month, 9 a.m. to noon, enter by the airport terminal on North Hayes Street. Local pilots will have their hangars open and aircraft on display.
Tehachapi Humane Society’s free and low-cost spay and neutering for feral cats and lost/found pet line. Vouchers are free if you drive the cat to Palmdale or California City or $20 for local veterinarian. Tehachapi Humane Society, 823-0699, line 2 for feral cats, line 3 for lost or found pet line.
Have a Heart Humane Society offers low-cost spay and neutering clinics with no income qualifications, for dogs ($35) and cats ($25), co-pay includes surgery, rabies shot if needed, microchip and pain injection. Animals under 6 years old are eligible. Cash only at the time of sign-up, no checks or cards for clinic co-pays. Come to Rescued Treasures, 1121 W. Valley Blvd., Suite B. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 822-5683.
ASSOCIATIONS
American Legion Auxiliary 221 monthly charitable auction, third Sunday of every month, Veterans Memorial Building, 125 F St. Doors open at 3 p.m., auction starts at 4 p.m. Free entry with option to purchase all-in paddles, 50/50 and raffle tickets. Snack bar will be open.
Thunder on the Mountain committee meeting, first Tuesday of every month, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Steampunk Cafe & Grill, 20324 W. Valley Blvd. For more information, email totmcarshow@gmail.com.
Tehachapi Amateur Radio Association, second Thursday of every month, 7 p.m., Mountain Aire Estates Clubhouse, 600 S. Dennison Road in Tehachapi. For more information, email ac6ee@arrl.net or call 750-2878. The call-in frequency is on the W6SLZ Repeater, 146.700- (123.00 tone).
Outreach Singers, second and fourth Wednesdays, 7 to 8 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills Church. Messaging hope and inspiration to home bound, infirm and senior care facilities. All ages welcome. More information on Facebook @OutreachSingersTehachapi or at OutreachSingers.com.
Tehachapi Chapter 2352 of the National Active And Retired Federal Employees, meets on the third Saturday of every month at 8 a.m. at Village Grille, 410 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Call Royal Mink at 821-1015 for more information.
Freemasons, Masonic Center, 24309 Cummings Valley Road. Every fourth Wednesday at 7 p.m. Call Royal Mink at 821-1015 for questions.
Order of the Eastern Star, part of the Masonic family, meets every third Wednesday of the month. Contact Judith Kennedy, 823-1907, or Vicki Tones 822-4106.
Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club, call 821-0538 or go to www.Tehachapidems.org.
Tehachapi Republican Women, Federated, second Monday of each month, September through June, 11:30 a.m. lunch, meeting and guest speaker at noon, Steam Punk Cafe in Old Towne. Lunch cost $16. Open to the public; guests are welcome.
Tehachapi Wood Carvers, every Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. and the third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. For beginners as well as experienced carvers. Create your own piece our receive a project. Call Lori at 823-9882.
Tehachapi Gandy Dancers workshops, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., class starts at 7 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St., $7.
Tehachapi Collaborative, fourth Thursday of each month, 8 a.m., Tehachapi Police Department conference room.
Rotary Club, Thursdays, noon, The Shed. 818-519-7144.
Kiwanis Club, Wednesdays, noon, Gold Mountain Sports Tavern in Great Oaks Plaza, 20601 West Highway 202. The Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi is an organization dedicated to serving the children of the world, one child at a time. Call 823-4848, or go to https://www.facebook.com/KiwanisTehachapi/
Lions Club, first and third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center.
Tehachapi Valley Arts Association, board meetings, third Monday of each month, 8:30 a.m., Gallery 'N' Gifts, 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
Tehachapi Valley Gem and Mineral Society, meets fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. Visit tvgms.org, or like them on Facebook.
Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, fitness classes, $5 for drop in or $30 for a 10-visit punch card available for purchase at the district office, 490 W. D St. Call 822-3228
Summit Singers rehearsals, Tuesdays, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry St. Call Corinne Stone, 822-3836.
Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St., offers weekly activities and a nutrition program. Call 822-5412.
Weekly schedule:
Monday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; Mexican Train (dominoes), noon; line dancing, 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Pinochle/cards, 10 a.m.; Club Stretch, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; wood carving, 1 to 3 p.m.; Grief Support, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Scrabble, 10 a.m.; Yoga, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; Essential Oil & Herb class, 1:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays.
Thursday: Bridge/cards, 9:30 a.m.; Club Stretch, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; Knitting & Crocheting, 1 p.m.; caregivers support, 1 p.m., fourth Thursday; Links 4 Life, 6:30 p.m., second Tuesday.
Friday: Respite care, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Friday; lunch, noon; poker 12:30 p.m., (except for the third Friday of each month); Friday night fundraiser dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., third Friday.
Women of the Moose, 6:30 p.m., second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Meetings are held at the Veterans Hall, 125 E. F St. For information, call Ginger Nolasco at 238-9312.
ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
Tehachapi Mountain Quilters, meetings at 9:30 a.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Shepherd of the Hills Church, 24300 Bear Valley Road.
American Legion, 126 E. F St.; Bingo on Fridays, 6 p.m.; meetings on third Wednesdays of each month, 7 p.m.; Auxiliary meetings on first Thursdays. Call 822-5271.
BeeKay Theatre, 110 S. Green St. Love the stage? Tehachapi Community Theatre invites you to become a part of the theatrical family. Go to tctonstage.com to see activities, or email kennychugg@tctonstage.com.
Big Papa's Steakhouse, 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd. #200: Line dancing every Wednesday with Gloria Yeager, learn some new dances such as Dirty Work, South Side, Dirt on My Boots, Cruisin, Black Coffee, Riverbank Stomp, Two Step, MM Bop, Chattanooga Lucy and more, 7 to 10 p.m.; Line Dancing and two-step with Bob Burbarella, every first and second Friday starting at 8:30 p.m.; UFC Fights Nights hosted. Call 822-7272.
Dog House Saloon, 777 W. Tehachapi Blvd., DJ Wednesday through Saturdays, 8 p.m. to closing; karaoke, Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Call 822-4200.
Fiddlers Crossing, 206 E. F St., Wednesdays, Open Mic night, 7 p.m., $6 or $3 for students, children under 12 free.
Gandy Dancers: Workshops, every Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, $7.
Local Craft Beer, 365 Enterprise Way, Suite G, Open Mic Night, Sundays, 5 to 9 p.m. Call 822-2337.
Mountain Music, 206 E. F St.: Ongoing intermediate class with Deborah Hand-Cutler, Wednesdays, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., $10 per session. Call 823-9994.
Savannah’s Old Town Saloon, 20717 South St., DJ Lilia, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. to closing; karaoke, Thursdays, 8 p.m., Friday and Saturdays, music. Call 823-1550.
Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Co., 26877 Cummings Valley Road. Wine Down Fridays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with dinner by Steam Punk Cafe and live music, check the Facebook page for menu and musical guests. Reservations required by 1:30 p.m. Friday. Call 822-9233.
Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum, 101 W. Tehachapi Blvd., open Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 823-1100.
Tehachapi Museum and Errea House Museum, 310 S. Green St., Friday through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Call 822-8152.
Tehachapi Scrabble Club, Sundays, 2 p.m., Local Craft Beers, 365 Enterprise Way G. Win a free beer if you form the word "BREWERY" during the game. Games follow Scrabble Association Rules, so please acquaint yourself. Call 858-4318.
Tehachapi Treasure Trove, 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Call 822-6794.
Ongoing classes include: Open studio sessions, Fridays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $5 per session; Playing with Paint with Lucinda Thomas, Sundays, noon to 3 p.m., $15, bring your own paints and boards or purchase them; Adventures in Painting with Juanita Niemeyer, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., $20, bring your own project and lunch; After School Kid's Art with Judith Campanaro, ages 6 through 12, Mondays, 3:30 to 5 p.m., $40 a month or $15 a session plus supplies.
Special classes include: Jewelry Making with Dawn Callahan, 1 to 4 p.m., $25 plus materials, monthly classes held on the third Saturday; Art Journaling with Judith Campanaro, June 24, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., $15 per session; Paint A Shirt with Juanita Neimeyer, 1 to 4 p.m. June 29, $25.
Triassic Vineyards, 24627 Cummings Valley Road: Wine & Dine Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m. Food, live music and award-winning wine. $15 for dinner. For reservations, sendrsvp.com/wineanddine or call 822-5341 ext. 1.
Veritas Tapas & Wine Bar, 695 Tucker Road. 822-8220.
VFW Post #5948, 221 W. Tehachapi Blvd., karaoke with Erik, first and third Fridays, 7 to 11 p.m. and second and fourth Friday with Tom; pool tournaments, 8-ball on Tuesdays, 9-ball on Thursdays, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Call 822-7500.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Dancercise, 4 p.m. Saturdays, Shepherd of the Hills, 24300 Bear Valley Road. Call 822-1400.
Tehachapi Parkinson's Support Group, those with Parkinson's and/or their caregivers are welcome. Meetings are held every second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Contact Rob at rwerwarner@gmail.com for location.
T.M.G. Alcoholics Anonymous/Al-Anon meetings, held in Tehachapi seven days a week at 20717 South St. For meeting times, call 322-4025.
Good Grief Group, Thursdays (ongoing) from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, 24300 Bear Valley Road. This is a confidential, non-denominational, Christian-based support group. Call 822-1400 with questions.
Parkinson's Disease Support Group (Movers and Shakers), 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Shepherd of the Hills Church, 24300 Bear Valley Road.
Respite for Caregivers, meets Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. For reservations, call 821-1626.
VFW Post #12114, 125 E. F St., counseling, first Wednesdays of each month, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Caregivers Education, fourth Thursday of each month, 1 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. Chris Barrett helps caregivers through support and information. Call 821-1626.
Links 4 Life Breast Cancer Support, second Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. Call Mary Von Blake at 805-0098.
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), Thursdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fellowship hall of Shepherd of the Hills Church, 24300 Bear Valley Road. Cost is $32 per year. Call 822-1400 or write to tehachapishepherd@yahoo.com for details.
RELIGION
Shepherd of the Hills Church, 24300 Bear Valley Road, Women's Bible Study, Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. No RSVP or fees. Call Carolyn at 477-1532 or email her at canddgilliam@sbcglobal.net for more information.
Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard activities, 502 W. Pinon, High School Youth Groups, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m.; Monday Night Manna and free meal, second and last Mondays of each month, 6 p.m. Call 822-9313, email Michelle Desmond at mdesmond@tehachapivineyard.ord, or visit tehachapivineyard.org.
Grace Fellowship Church, What is truth? discussion group, Wednesdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 213 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Call Terrence Flynn at 823-1950 or 310-561-0696.
Tehachapi Good News Clubs for children 5-12 years with Bible lesson and activities after school on Tuesdays at Golden Hills, Wednesdays at Tompkins and Cummings Valley, and Thursdays at the Village at Tehachapi Apartments. Homeschoolers are invited to join the Village at Tehachapi Club. Registration forms can be obtained by emailing TehachapiGNC@gmail.com or calling Kathy Flynn at 823-1950.
Mountain Bible Church, 630 Maple St.: Wednesday Nite Worship and Kid's and Youth Groups, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Thursday morning Women's Bible Study, 9:45 to 11 a.m.; Friday morning Adult Bible Study, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; Sunday service, 10 a.m. Call 822-7541 or email infor@mountainbible.church.
Tehachapi First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry St.: Church service each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Call 822-3138 or email fbctehachapi.com.
