Juanita Niemeyer, standing, instructs Terri Alverez during her Adventures in Painting Class at Tehachapi Treasure Trove. Niemeyer offers the class each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your own project or work on a project supplied by the teacher. Niemeyer is an experienced art teacher and can help with techniques on canvas, wood, glass, paper or ceramic bisque. The class costs $20 per session, not including supplies. A lunch break is included, so bring a sack lunch. For more information, call Tehachapi Treasure Trove, located at 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd., at 822-6794.