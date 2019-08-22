COMMUNITY
St. Malachy Church Rummage Sale, Friday, Aug. 30, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 31, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 407 W. E St., in McMullan Hall. Sponsored by the Catholic Daughters Court #2360.
Tehachapi Amtgard Quixotic Valley, live action, role-play, Philip Marx Central Park, every other Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The next event will be held Sept. 1. For more information, visit JoinAmtgard.com, or Facebook at Tehachapi Amtgard-Quixotic Valley, or email Quixotic.Valley@gmail.com.
Gone to the Dogs 5k Fun Run/Walk & Pet Festival, Sept. 7, registration begins at 8 a.m., run/walk and Pet Festival start at 9 a.m. Cost is $30, and festival is free. Registration forms available online at haveahearthumanesociety.org or at Radio Shack or Rescued Treasures located on the corner of Tucker and Highway 202.
Evening For Life annual wine/beer tasting, dinner, dessert event, Saturday, Sept. 14. Tickets cost $65. Event will sell out, and no tickets will be sold at the door. To purchase tickets, visit the Family Life Pregnancy Center of Tehachapi, 112 S. Curry St., or email Melissa at mel.jensen@familylifepc.org or call 823-8255. Must be 21 and over.
Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia, Friday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m. to noon, Adventist Health Cafe Conference Room, 1100 Magellan Dr. RSVP required by calling 912-3053 or email jardray@alz.org.
Paddles Up Monthly Quarter Auction, second Sunday of each month, Tehachapi Community Church, 100 E. E St. Doors open at 3 p.m., auction begins at 4 p.m. Raffle, vendors and snack bar.
Tehachapi Library, 212 S. Green St. Call 822-4938.
The following ongoing events will be held:
Preschool Storytime, Fridays at 10 a.m.; Kids and Teens Chess Club, Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m., ages 8 to 18; Lego Club for kids, third Saturdays, 11 a.m.; Magic the Gathering, second and fourth Fridays, 3 to 5 p.m.; Comic Book Club for teens and young adults, third Fridays, 3 to 5 p.m.; Otaku Club for Anime and Manga for teens and young adults, first Fridays, 3 to 5 p.m.; and Barks & Books, kids read to dogs; second and fourth Mondays, 4 to 6 p.m.
Special events: Teen Fandom Club, "Artemis Fowl" theme, ages 12 to 18, Sept. 7, noon to 2 p.m.; Adult Book Club, "The Eyre Affair," Sept. 11, 5 to 6:30 p.m.; "Downtown Abbey" themed high tea with fun activities for adults, Sept. 13, 5 to 6:30 p.m.; 3D Printer Workshop, Sept. 14, 11 a.m. kids, 1 p.m. teens, 3 p.m. adults, RSVP required; Photography class with Art Sidner, Sept. 16, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., all ages; Special Needs & Mental Health Resource Fair, come browse vendor tables to learn about local resources and agencies, Sept. 21, 10 am. to 2 p.m.; and Kids STEM project activity, wind energy, Sept. 28, 2 to 3 p.m.
Tehachapi Municipal Airport Display Day, second Saturday of each month, 9 a.m. to noon, enter by the airport terminal on North Hayes Street. Local pilots will have their hangars open and aircraft on display.
Tehachapi Humane Society’s free and low-cost spay and neutering for feral cats and lost/found pet line. Vouchers are free if you drive the cat to Palmdale or California City or $20 for local veterinarian. Tehachapi Humane Society, 823-0699, line 2 for feral cats, line 3 for lost or found pet line.
Have a Heart Humane Society offers low-cost spay and neutering clinics with no income qualifications, for dogs ($50) and cats ($30), co-pay includes surgery, rabies shot if needed, microchip and pain injection. Animals under 6 years old are eligible. Cash only at the time of sign-up, no checks or cards for clinic co-pays. Come to Rescued Treasures, 1121 W. Valley Blvd., Suite B. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 822-5683.
ASSOCIATIONS
Civil Air Patrol, Tehachapi Squadron 46, Tuesdays, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Tehachapi Airport Terminal building, 314 N. Hayes St. Call 2Lt. Shannon Loftus at 221-3686.
American Legion Auxiliary 221 monthly charitable auction, third Sunday of every month, Veterans Memorial Building, 125 F St. Doors open at 3 p.m., auction starts at 4 p.m. Free entry with option to purchase all-in paddles, 50/50 and raffle tickets. Snack bar will be open.
Tehachapi Amateur Radio Association, second Thursday of every month, 7 p.m., Mountain Aire Estates Clubhouse, 600 S. Dennison Road in Tehachapi. For more information, email ac6ee@arrl.net or call 750-2878. The call-in frequency is on the W6SLZ Repeater, 146.700- (123.00 tone).
Tehachapi Mountains Search and Rescue, meets at 8 a.m. the second Saturday of each month, Golden Hills Community Service District Office, 21415 Reeves St. New potential members are always welcome.
The Write Stuff writing group, Fridays, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills Church, 24300 Bear Valley Road next to Cummings Valley Elementary School. No RSVP and free to the public. Contact tehachapishepherd@yahoo.com or call 822-1400.
Outreach Singers, second and fourth Wednesdays, 7 to 8 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills Church. Messaging hope and inspiration to homebound, infirm and senior care facilities. All ages welcome. More information on Facebook @OutreachSingersTehachapi or at OutreachSingers.com.
Tehachapi Chapter 2352 of the National Active And Retired Federal Employees, meets on the third Saturday of every month at 8 a.m. at Village Grille, 410 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Call Royal Mink at 821-1015 for more information.
Freemasons, Masonic Center, 24309 Cummings Valley Road. Every fourth Wednesday at 7 p.m. Call Royal Mink at 821-1015 for questions.
Order of the Eastern Star, part of the Masonic family, meets every third Wednesday of the month. Contact Judith Kennedy, 823-1907, or Vicki Tones 822-4106.
Tehachapi Wood Carvers, every Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. and the third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. Call Lori at 823-9882.
Tehachapi Gandy Dancers workshops, Wednesdays, 6 p.m. New class starts at 7 p.m., Sept. 11, Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St., $7. First class is free. Singles and couples welcome. Call Carolyn at 821-4003.
Tehachapi Collaborative, fourth Thursday of each month, 8 a.m., Tehachapi Police Department conference room.
Rotary Club, Thursdays, noon, The Shed. 818-519-7144.
Kiwanis Club, Wednesdays, noon, Gold Mountain Sports Tavern in Great Oaks Plaza, 20601 West Highway 202. Call 823-4848, or go to facebook.com/KiwanisTehachapi.
Lions Club, first and third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center.
Tehachapi Valley Arts Association, board meetings, third Monday of each month, 8:30 a.m., Gallery 'N' Gifts, 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
Tehachapi Valley Gem and Mineral Society, meets fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. Visit tvgms.org, or like them on Facebook.
Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, fitness classes, $5 for drop in or $30 for a 10-visit punch card available for purchase at the district office, 490 W. D St. Call 822-3228
Summit Singers rehearsals, Tuesdays, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry St. Call Corinne Stone, 822-3836.
Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St., offers weekly activities and a nutrition program. Call 822-5412.
Weekly schedule:
Monday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; Mexican Train (dominoes), noon; line dancing, 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Pinochle/cards, 10 a.m.; Club Stretch, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; wood carving, 1 to 3 p.m.; Grief Support, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Scrabble, 10 a.m.; Yoga, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon.
Thursday: Bridge/cards, 9:30 a.m.; Club Stretch, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; Knitting & Crocheting, 1 p.m.; caregivers support, 1:30 p.m., fourth Thursday.
Friday: Respite care, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; lunch, noon; poker 12:30 p.m., (except for the third Friday of each month); Friday night fundraiser dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., third Friday.
Women of the Moose, 6:30 p.m., second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Meetings are held at the Veterans Hall, 125 E. F St. For information, call Ginger Nolasco at 238-9312.
ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
Tehachapi Mountain Quilters, meetings at 9:30 a.m. on the first Monday of every month, or the second if the first is a holiday, at the Shepherd of the Hills Church, 24300 Bear Valley Road. Call Anna at 822-9414.
American Legion, 126 E. F St.; Bingo on Fridays, 6 p.m.; meetings on third Wednesdays of each month, 7 p.m.; Auxiliary meetings on first Thursdays. Call 822-5271.
BeeKay Theatre, 110 S. Green St. Love the stage? Tehachapi Community Theatre invites you to become a part of the theatrical family. Go to tctonstage.com to see activities, or email kennychugg@tctonstage.com.
Big Papa's Steakhouse, 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd. #200: Line dancing every Wednesday with Gloria Yeager, learn some new dances such as Dirty Work, South Side, Dirt on My Boots, Cruisin, Black Coffee, Riverbank Stomp, Two Step, MM Bop, Chattanooga Lucy and more, 7 to 10 p.m.; Line Dancing and two-step with Bob Burbarella, every first and second Friday starting at 8:30 p.m.; UFC Fights Nights hosted. Call 822-7272.
Dog House Saloon, 777 W. Tehachapi Blvd., DJ Wednesday through Saturdays, 8 p.m. to closing; karaoke, Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Call 822-4200.
Fiddlers Crossing, 206 E. F St., Wednesdays, Open Mic night, 7 p.m., $6 or $3 for students, children under 12 free.
Gandy Dancers: Workshops, every Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, $7.
Local Craft Beer, 365 Enterprise Way, Suite G, Open Mic Night, Sundays, 5 to 9 p.m. Call 822-2337.
Mountain Music, 206 E. F St.: Ongoing intermediate class with Deborah Hand-Cutler, Wednesdays, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., $10 per session. Call 823-9994.
Savannah’s Old Town Saloon, 20717 South St., DJ Lilia, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. to closing; karaoke, Thursdays, 8 p.m., Friday and Saturdays, music. Call 823-1550.
Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Co., 26877 Cummings Valley Road. Wine Down Fridays are on hold until the fall. Summer hours are Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for wine tasting and hearty cheese platters and happy hour starting at 3 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with live music. Call 822-9233.
Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum, 101 W. Tehachapi Blvd., open Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 823-1100.
Tehachapi Museum and Errea House Museum, 310 S. Green St., Friday through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Call 822-8152.
Tehachapi Treasure Trove, 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Call 822-6794.
Ongoing classes include: Open studio sessions, Fridays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $5 per session; Playing with Paint with Lucinda Thomas, Sundays, noon to 3 p.m., $15, bring your own paints and boards or purchase them; Adventures in Painting with Juanita Niemeyer, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., $20, bring your own project and lunch.
Special classes include: Jewelry Basics with Ruthie Stockdale, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon, $20 plus supplies, choose your project.
Triassic Vineyards, 24627 Cummings Valley Road: Wine & Dine Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m. Food, live music and award-winning wine. $15 for dinner. For reservations, sendrsvp.com/wineanddine or call 822-5341 ext. 1.
Veritas Tapas & Wine Bar, 695 Tucker Road. 822-8220.
VFW Post #5948, 221 W. Tehachapi Blvd., karaoke with Erik, first and third Fridays, 7 to 11 p.m. and second and fourth Friday with Tom; pool tournaments, 8-ball on Tuesdays, 9-ball on Thursdays, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Call 822-7500.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grief Share, Country Oaks Baptist Church, through Nov. 5, 6 to 8 p.m., 201915 Schout Road. Grief Share is a confidential, non-denominational, christian-based ministry to aid in processing and dealing with grief-associated loss. Call 822-1379.
Dancercise, 4 p.m. Saturdays, Shepherd of the Hills, 24300 Bear Valley Road. Call 822-1400.
Tehachapi Parkinson's Support Group, those with Parkinson's and/or their caregivers are welcome. Meetings are held every second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Contact Rob at rwerwarner@gmail.com for location.
T.M.G. Alcoholics Anonymous/Al-Anon meetings, held in Tehachapi seven days a week at 20717 South St. For meeting times, call 322-4025.
Good Grief Group, Thursdays (ongoing) from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, 24300 Bear Valley Road. This is a confidential, non-denominational, Christian-based support group. Call 822-1400 with questions.
Parkinson's Disease Support Group (Movers and Shakers), 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Shepherd of the Hills Church, 24300 Bear Valley Road.
Respite for Caregivers, meets Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. For reservations, call 821-1626.
VFW Post #12114, 125 E. F St., counseling, first and third Wednesdays of each month, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Caregivers Education, fourth Thursday of each month, 1 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. Chris Barrett helps caregivers through support and information. Call 821-1626.
Links 4 Life Breast Cancer Support, second Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. Call Mary Von Blake at 805-0098.
RELIGION
All Together Now, last Sunday of each month, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Grace Fellowship, 326 E. Tehachapi Blvd. A different praise team and local pastor will lead each meeting.
Shepherd of the Hills Church, 24300 Bear Valley Road, Women's Bible Study, Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. No RSVP or fees. Call Carolyn at 477-1532 or email her at canddgilliam@sbcglobal.net.
Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard activities, 502 W. Pinon, High School Youth Groups, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m.; Monday Night Manna and free meal, second and last Mondays of each month, 6 p.m. Call 822-9313, email Michelle Desmond at mdesmond@tehachapivineyard.ord, or visit tehachapivineyard.org.
Grace Fellowship Church, What is truth? discussion group, Wednesdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 213 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Call Terrence Flynn at 823-1950 or 310-561-0696.
Tehachapi Good News Clubs for children 5-12 years with Bible lesson and activities after school on Tuesdays at Golden Hills, Wednesdays at Tompkins and Cummings Valley, and Thursdays at the Village at Tehachapi Apartments. Homeschoolers are invited to join the Village at Tehachapi Club. Registration forms can be obtained by emailing TehachapiGNC@gmail.com or calling Kathy Flynn at 823-1950.
Mountain Bible Church, 630 Maple St.: Wednesday Nite Worship and Kid's and Youth Groups, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Thursday morning Women's Bible Study, 9:45 to 11 a.m.; Friday morning Adult Bible Study, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; Sunday service, 10 a.m. Call 822-7541 or email infor@mountainbible.church.
Tehachapi First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry St.: Church service each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Call 822-3138 or email fbctehachapi.com.
Tehachapi United Church of Christ, 100 E. E St.: Worship service Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Call 822-4443.
