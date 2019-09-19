The President's Own U.S. Marine Band is returning to Bakersfield for a free concert at the Rabobank Convention Center at 3 p.m. Oct. 20.
The performance is sponsored by Patriots of Kern, according to a news release from the U.S. Marine Band Concert Committee.
Free tickets are available starting Sept. 22 by visiting marineband.ticketleap.com. Tickets are limited to four per request, according to the release. Seating is general admission, and ticket holders must be seated by 2:45 p.m. Any remaining seats will be released to the standby line at that time.
“We always try to highlight music on our programs that celebrates the region we are visiting, whether it be marches that provide a connection or folk music that might be associated with certain areas of the country,” said Marine Band Director Col. Jason K. Fettig in the news release. “We have tremendously appreciative patrons who come to Marine Band concerts for all types of different experiences, so our programs are designed to include a great variety of music that mirrors the wonderful diversity in our national musical heritage.”
This tour will take the Marine Band to five states — Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada and Arizona — to perform 28 concerts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.