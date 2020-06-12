Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, some farmers have had surplus food wasted while families have been in need of food assistance. In response, the USDA created a temporary program to help the situation. Various regions have received farm products for distribution.
Beginning in June, The Mission at Kern County in Bakersfield has been the recipient of two large weekly shipments of 10-pound boxes of meat and cheese. With the intent to get food out to those in need throughout Kern County, The Mission contacted myself to see if my church could help get food moved into Tehachapi and beyond to East Kern.
I contacted Sandy Chavez, director of the Tehachapi Salvation Army, to arrange for the use of freezers and to partner in making connections and distributions. So far, members from Tehachapi Community Church have hauled up nearly 500 boxes of ham and American cheese slices. They are free for the taking at the Salvation Army during their hours of operation. Some groups, like Saint Vincent De Paul, were able to get boxes to distribute the first week of June. The second week, 50 boxes went to the school district for their summer lunch program for children.
These protein boxes of meat and cheese will be picked up and brought to Tehachapi for the next two weeks on Wednesday mornings. If you could use some or know someone else who could, please contact the Salvation Army.
It has been such a joy for us to partner together to make life a little easier for others at this time.
Nancy Bacon is the pastor at Tehachapi Community Congregational Church.
