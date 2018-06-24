A number of Vacation Bible Schools are being offered in Tehachapi the last week of June and in July. They may help families beat the "I'm bored" summer syndrome.
They include:
• June 25-29, 9 a.m. to noon, ages K-5th grade, Mountain Bible Church, 630 Maple (at Mountain View Avenue), 822-7541. Registration is free by calling the office, emailing Kerin Bowen at KidsMountainBibleChurch@gmail.com or arrive the first day of VBS at 8:45 a.m. There is an optional T-shirt at a minimal cost.
• July 9-13, 9:30 a.m. to noon, ages K-5th grade, Bear Valley Church, 26180 Plateau Way, 821-0183. Registration is free. Call the office for how to register. An optional T-shirt is $10.
• July 16-20, 9-11:30 a.m. and Family Night July 20, 6 p.m., ages 4-18, Tehachapi First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry St. (across from Tompkins Elementary), 822-3138, Registration is free. Preregistration is available after July 1, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church office and Saturday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to noon.
• July 16-20, 9 a.m. to noon, ages 4-12, Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road, 822-1379, Registration of $5 includes T-shirt. Go online to www.countryoaks.org for pre-registration form and bring the completed form to the church office.
