The following local churches will be offering Vacation Bible Schools during the summer months this year:
Valley Bible Fellowship, 326 E. Tehachapi Blvd., in the Grace Fellowship building: June 10-13, 9 a.m. to noon, ages entering K-6 grades. Registration is $10 per child. Register on or before June 2 and get a free VBS T-shirt. Preregister via Facebook at VBFTehachapiCampus. For more information, call Pastor Steve at 325-2251 ext. 116.
Saint Malachy Church, McMullan Hall, 407 W. E St.: June 17-21, 9 a.m. to noon, ages 4-13. Registration is $10 per child or $20 for families with three or more children. Pick up registration forms at the church office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 822-3060.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 329 S. Mill St.: June 17-20, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., ages K-6 grade. Registration free at GoodShepherdTehachapi.org. For more information, call 822-6817.
Bear Valley Church, 26180 Plateau Way: July 8-12, 9:30 a.m. to noon, ages K-5 grade. Free registration. Call the church office for how to register. Optional T-shirt for a minimal charge. For more information, call 821-0183.
Stallion Springs Church, 18151 St Andrews Drive: July 8-12, 8:45 a.m. to noon, ages K-5 grade. Preregister by texting to SSCC VBS to 474747 or at the church office Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or by calling 823-0799.
Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road: July 15-19, 9 a.m. to noon, ages 4-12. Registration information can be obtained by calling the church office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 822-1379.
Tehachapi First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry St.: July 22-26, 9 a.m. to noon, and on Family Night, July 26, 5:30 p.m., ages 3 (potty trained) to 18. Free registration. Preregistration after July 1, at the church office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on July 14, from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 822-3138.
Mountain Bible Church, 630 Maple: July 22-26, 6 to 8 p.m., ages K-5 grade. Registration costs $5 and includes a T-shirt. Download the form at mountainbiblechurch.org and bring the completed form to the office or register in person at the office Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 822-7541.
Kathy Flynn researches and prepares a list of Vacation Bible Schools for readers and for the Good News Club families each year.
