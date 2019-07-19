The Kern County Public Health Services Department will offer a Vaccination Clinic to prepare children to go back to school. The clinic, located at 414 W. Tehachapi Blvd., #H, will be offered on two days, July 25 and Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. both days.
A parent or guardian must be present and bring their child's shot record to the clinic.
Payment can be made with cash, check, credit card, CHDP, Medi-Cal, Kern Family Health Care, Health Net or private insurance.
