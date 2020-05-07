Due to the current situation with COVID-19, Valley Oaks Charter High School had to make the difficult decision to postpone their annual prom, which was originally scheduled early May. However, this did not stop them from brainstorming an alternative plan to celebrate in the best way currently possible. The prom committee decided to host a virtual prom utilizing both Zoom and Flipgrid. While they still plan to host a live prom as soon as social distancing rules have been relaxed, they are making the best of an otherwise precarious situation.
Valley Oaks Charter High school prom will have music, encourage students to dress formally, and has even continued with the presentation of their Prom Court.
Valley Oaks High School is committed to creating an educational path that best suits every high school student. Each student is assigned to an adviser who assists parents and students in planning their four years of high school. Academic subjects are offered in both core subjects and electives to better serve homeschooling families. An option for parent-directed courses is also available where parents are assisted in designing their own curriculum. Valley Oaks High School encourages a team effort among advisers, parents and students to ensure every student is successful while attending VOCS. Additionally, students can take advantage of concurrent enrollment taking college and/or on-line courses.
Valley Oaks Charter School is a public, parent choice and parent participation, tuition-free charter where parents, teachers and the community work together to educate one student at a time, while training and supporting the home-schooling parent. VOCS operates under the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, and the high school is WASC accredited. For more information about the 2020-21 school year and orientation appointments, write to vocs@valleyoakstehachapi.org.
Nena Thornburg is the science teacher and high school adviser at Valley Oaks Charter School, Tehachapi.
