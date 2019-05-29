Valley Oaks Charter School held its Senior Honors Reception on May 13.
Students received various awards including Presidential Excellence Awards, Presidential Achievement Awards, Citizenship Awards and California Scholarship Federation awards, and were recognized for completion of A-G requirements.
Those honored were Allison Vankirk, Amanda Webster, Erin Clare, Carolyn Gallella, Patrick Sweeney, Grace Popelar, Laura Small, Cole Calanchini, Caleb Owens, David Franklin, Mikiah O'Neill, Derek Franklin, Polly Sherritt and Amanda Monroe.
