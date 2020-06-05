Valley Oaks high schools students were honored at a virtual Senior Honors reception and awards presentation during the Virtual Senior Awards Ceremony on May 19.
This is a very special type of recognition for a select group of graduating seniors who have earned distinctive honors at graduation. Parents, guardians and families were invited to join the virtual event on Zoom to recognize these amazing senior students.
"We sincerely wish that we could come together in person for this special event, but we were excited to meet together virtually to honor these outstanding seniors." said Tom Karnes, principal of Valley Oaks High School Tehachapi.
The following students were honored at the Virtual Senior Awards Ceremony:
Riley Amato - President's Award for Educational Achievement and American Citizenship Award
Kirsten Armour- President's Award for Educational Achievement
Faith Ellms - Valedictorian award, President's Award for Educational Achievement, and American Citizenship Award
Madison Lemaire-McCall - American Citizenship Award
Kai Oxford - American Citizenship Award
Drew Robles - President's Award for Educational Achievement and American Citizenship Award
Izaack Ryder - President's Award for Educational Excellence and American Citizenship Award
Lily Seymour- President's Award for Educational Achievement
Adam Whitney - President's Award for Educational Achievement and American Citizenship Award
Nena Thornburg is the science teacher and high school adviser for Valley Oaks Charter School, Tehachapi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.