Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi held its commencement ceremony May 30 at the Fox Theater in Bakersfield.
Cole Calanchini
Kennedy Carr
Erin Clare
Carolyn Gallella
Isabella Fox
David Franklin
Derek Franklin
Lauren Moncur
Amanda Monroe
Jessica Nichols
Andrew Nitsch
Mikiah O’Neill
Caleb Owens
Grace Popelar
Morgan Searles
Elijah Sherritt
Polly Sherritt
Laura Small
Patrick Sweeney
Allison Vankirk
Amanda Webster
(Not pictured)
Colleen Griggs
Felicity Segoviano
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.