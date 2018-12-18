The Valley Oaks Charter School Lego Robotics Program would like to say thank you to our sponsors.
Thanks to your support, our two teams have accomplished a lot this year. These kids work so hard. They meet three times each week for a total of five hours to work on research, product development, building and engineering, computer programming, problem solving and lots of teamwork. (Not to mention the homework!)
On Oct. 27, everyone pulled together and made it to the first tournament of the season, the High Desert Lego Tournament in Lancaster. The Turbines won fourth place in robot game and won the research award!
The Juniors finished seventh in robot game and won the teamwork award!
Congratulations to our amazing kids!
On Nov. 10 at the Antelope Valley Techno Classic Qualifying Tournament, the Tehachapi Turbines Junior team from VOCS won second place for their research project and eighth place in robot game.
The Tehachapi Turbines placed first in robot design and fifth in robot game. They were chosen among the top four teams (of 22 competing teams) and qualified to compete in the Los Angeles Championship FLL tournament.
On Dec. 9, the Turbines competed in the Los Angeles Region Championship Tournament! They finished up the season in the top half of the best teams in the LA Region. Thanks to everyone for their hard work and dedication that helped these kids develop skills that will help to prepare them for the future!
The team members are: Nicholas Aldava, Ryan Cox, Aidan Desmond, Eliza Lytle, Leo Martinez, Jillian Parker, Mason Pearson, Wyatt Ruebush, Luke Schlosser, William Small, Leeland Stauffer, Kody Whatmough and Warren Woolf. Coaches are Regan Woolf, Joanne Woolf, Jodi Stauffer and Desiree Whatmough.
Thank you to our team sponsors: Stallion Springs POA, Luke's grandparents, the Lytle family, Papa's House, J&M Dance, DoDSTEM and Granite. Special thanks to Jacobsen Middle School for loaning robots to us.
Joanne Woolf is a team coach.
