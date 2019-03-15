Have you ever been caught in an earthquake, fire, or hurricane? Perhaps you know how it feels to have everything taken from you: family, friends, pets, all in the blink of an eye.
We want to shine a light on events that have affected people's lives and homes significantly. A fire completely wiped out the town of Paradise, leaving nothing but animals behind. Some animals didn’t survive the terrible disaster. Other animals are struggling to find homes and reunite with their owners.
Some animal rescues and other organizations are supporting pets who’ve lost their homes. Most people didn’t have time to take their pets with them. Some of the animals in the shelter don’t have owners who survived.
One man was checking on his neighbor's house to see if it was still standing when he found a weak horse, trapped underneath a pool cover trying to avoid the fire. This horse had jumped in to keep itself safe from the flames and became trapped. Luckily the pool cover kept the horse from drowning. The man unlatched the pool cover and led the horse out. Soon the horse was safe at a shelter with food and water. That horse was lucky; other animals are not. Many will never reunite with their owners.
Animal facilities are doing their best to help these animals find homes. You can make a difference by donating to the Valley Oaks Charter School Donation Box. Stop by the Valley Oaks Office at 20705 South St., Tehachapi, CA, 93561. Or call 661-822-6900.
Donations will go to the Northern Valley Animal Rescue. They do not need direct donations of food and water; cash will supply them with all they need. By donating to this wonderful cause for just $3, you get a pawprint with your family name on it and a ticket to a raffle.
The winner of this raffle will receive an emergency pet kit for their dog or cat. This includes:
Crate for your pet
Food and water bowls
Leashes
Bag of treats
Other additional supplies
If you ever get caught in a natural disaster with your pet(s), be sure to take precautions ahead of time and make sure you know what to do! You never know when a fire could start, or an earthquake could hit! Just be careful and stay safe!
Hannah Regan, Jillian Parker and Samantha Patterson are students at Valley Oaks Charter School.
