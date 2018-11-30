More than 40 vendors are ready for the 9th annual Cummings Valley School Holiday Boutique, scheduled for 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7. The entire community is invited to come enjoy the wares of local small business people and crafters!
There is a wide variety of merchandise available, from handmade holiday crafts to yummy baked goods, jewelry to home décor, and much more! Children of all ages can also enjoy having their photos taken with Santa Claus.
Make the short drive out to Cummings Valley, and come to the Holiday Boutique on Dec. 7!
Pam Johnson is secretary to the principal at Cummings Valley Elementary.
