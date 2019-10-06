Cummings Valley School is seeking vendors for its upcoming Holiday Boutique, scheduled for Friday, Dec. 6 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., in the Cummings Valley School cafeteria.
Do you have a home business? Do you make crafts? Are you a baker, or just need some extra Christmas cash? Then make sure you apply to be a vendor for this 10th annual event. Anyone from our community is invited to participate.
Booth rental is only $20 each, plus the donation of an item toward an opportunity drawing.
This event is always very well-attended, with a large variety of vendors from baskets to clothing, cookies to soaps and much more. Santa will also be there for free photos with all the kids.
Get your applications in soon, as they will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. For an application, contact Pam Johnson at pjohnson@teh.k12.ca.us, or call 822-2190 during school hours.
Pam Johnson is the secretary to the principal at Cummings Valley Elementary School.
