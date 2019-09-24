RIDGECREST – The city of Ridgecrest will hold the sixth annual Ridgecrest Petroglyph Festival celebrating the area’s historic Native American petroglyphs Nov. 2 and 3. The Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake is home to more than 100,000 petroglyphs, or Native American rock carvings — the largest collection in the western hemisphere. Located inside the base, the 10,000-year-old art covers the walls of Little Petroglyph Canyon.
The festival hours for the 2019 Petroglyph Festival will be Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Ridgecrest Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, RACVB, is currently accepting applications for those interested in participating as a vendor for the festival. Applications are available through the RACVB Office as well as the festival website. All applications must be turned in to the RACVB Office by Oct. 18.
Find the Petroglyph Festival on Facebook or check the festival website at rpfestival.com for more information.
