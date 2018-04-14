With the success of veterans counseling in Tehachapi in the first year, the Department of Veterans Affairs and Major Jason E. George VFW 12114 have agreed to extend the counseling to two days per month, according to an announcement.
The counselors come from Bakersfield on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, and are available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 125 E. F St. Walk-ins are welcome.
Coffee, doughnuts and water are usually available. For more information, call 661-823-4551.
Commented