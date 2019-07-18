The Major Jason E. George VFW Post 12114 will be sponsoring the Tehachapi veteran outreach, "Veterans Helping Veterans," the first Thursday of each month.
Local veterans are invited to come talk to veterans that understand what they are going through, learn about VA benefits, get support with PTSD, Agent Orange and more, and hand out with fellow veterans and socialize.
The next meeting will be held Aug. 1 beginning at 6 p.m. A light meal will be available.
The post is located at 125 E. F St. For more information, call 822-6722, 823-4551 or visit tehachapivfw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.