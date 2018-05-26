An advocate for victims of violent crime will speak at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 2 at Tehachapi Seventh-day Adventist Church, 20335 Woodford-Tehachapi Road. The public is invited.
Danielle Quiroga, then an academic adviser working at University of California at Merced, was stabbed twice on campus in 2015.
Quiroga was the recipient of the Eva Murillo Unsung Hero award from the Congressional Victim's rights Caucus in Washington, D.C. According to a news release, Rep. Jim Costa stated that, "Even after experiencing a devastating trauma, Danielle's positive outlook on life and her faith have helped her, her family and witnesses of the horrific incident cope with the tragedy."
Quiroga said, "The amazing thing was the amount of support and love that were given. It just makes us believe in the good."
She is involved in victims' advocacy events.
