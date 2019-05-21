The Tehachapi Strings Orchestra, under the direction of Gayel Pitchford, will perform its spring concert “Whole Lotta Music” at 7 p.m. Friday, May 31 at Tehachapi Valley United Methodist Church on Schout Road (across the street from Country Oaks Baptist) in Tehachapi.
The soloist for this concert will be violinist Abigail Johnson, who will perform the first movement of "Violin Concerto in G Major" by Franz Joseph Haydn. Johnson is a junior at Valley Oaks Charter School; she is planning to attend college and major in forensic science. (Her goal is to have a job like her hero, Abby Schiuto, from the television series "NCIS.") Johnson plays first violin in the Tehachapi Strings Orchestra.
In addition, this concert will mark the Tehachapi conducting debut of Joy Robb, who will lead the orchestra in Richard Meyers’ piece "Dragon Hunter." Robb is a sophomore at Tehachapi High School; she is planning to become a school music teacher and conductor. She is the principal second violin in the Tehachapi Strings Orchestra and has returned to the Junior Orchestra to acquire proficiency on the viola.
The new Junior Orchestra will make its first public appearance by playing "March Royal" by Elliott del Borgo to open the show.
The Strings Orchestra will perform the same show it presented in Bakersfield recently, when it played the pre-concert program at the Community Concerts. The program includes music by Haydn, Mozart, del Borgo, Silva, Tchaikovsky, Ligon, Meyer, Dvorak, Arlen, Reuss and Bizet.
The Strings Orchestra is the Tehachapi Symphony’s intermediate-level teaching orchestra; many of its graduates have gone on to play in the Symphony and a number of them have received music scholarships for college. The Junior Orchestra is a beginning-level orchestra, composed of musicians from age 10 to 70-plus. Strings Orchestra and Junior Orchestra are the “farm clubs” for the Tehachapi Symphony.
There will be a reception following the concert, so the audience can meet and socialize with the players. This is a great opportunity to bring the whole family and expose the children to the wonders of playing a musical instrument. This performance is presented free to the public.
For more information, call Gayel Pitchford at 823-8249.
Gayel Pitchford is director of the Tehachapi Strings Orchestra.
