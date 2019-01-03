Volunteers and donations are needed to assemble hygiene kits to help disaster victims and homeless individuals in the Tehachapi area. Our goal is to make 500 kits to be distributed by the Tehachapi Salvation Army.
Small, sample-sized items such as soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, socks, gloves, etc. are needed. A full list of items needed is at justserve.org.
Items are needed by Wednesday, Jan. 23. The kits will be put together on Saturday, Jan. 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 600 Anita Drive.
For more information, contact Wendy at LanghingBearRanch@gmail.com.
Linda Brunner is a volunteer for the donation drive.
