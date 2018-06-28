Christina's Fourth Annual Fundraiser to wage hope to help find a cure for pancreatic cancer will take place Saturday, Sept. 29. The fundraiser is again being sponsored by Major Jason E. George VFW Post 12114, American Legion Post 221 and Legion Auxiliary.
This year, the American Legion Riders Post 221 will be joining us for this worthy cause. They are planning a poker run on that day, which will be open to all interested in participating. Please contact James "Pops” Davis at jdavis122912@yahoo.com or 661-334-0302.
As with last year, there will once again be two raffles. The first raffle will be three cash prizes: first place, $1,000; second, $500; and third, $200. The tickets will be $5 each or six for $20. The second raffle will be for a Henry 44 mag repeater rifle. These raffle tickets are $10 each. We will be selling tickets at Albertsons, Kmart, Save Mart in Tehachapi and Walmart on Rosedale Highway in Bakersfield. The rifle will be displayed at Southern Shooters Supply, whch will also be selling rifle tickets. Winners need not be present for either raffle.
Major Jason E. George VFW, American Legion, Legion Auxiliary and American Legion Riders have agreed to contribute 100 percent of the proceeds from ticket sales, poker run, silent auction and donations to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (also known as PanCan). PanCan is a grassroots nationwide network dedicated to searching for clinical trials and rewarding grants to advance research for pancreatic cancer.
There will be a lasagna dinner, drawing of the winning tickets for the raffle, silent auction and door prizes on the evening of Sept. 29. Further information will be coming.
Christina lost her life to this horrible disease and her dying wish was to raise money to help find a cure so that no one else would suffer and die from pancreatic cancer. The last three fundraisers raised $29,995.71. For further information or to make a donation, please contact Alex or Pat at 661-822-6722.
Alex and Pat Athans are Christina's parents and the organizers of the annual fundraiser.
