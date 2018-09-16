Christina's fourth annual Pancreatic Cancer Fundraiser dinner to wage hope to help find a cure will be held Sept. 29 at the Veterans Memorial Building, 125 E. F St.
Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. and a lasagna dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m. Dinner tickets are $8 per person and may be purchased at the door.
There will be a silent auction, door prizes and the drawing of the winning ticket for a Henry 44 mag rifle, and three money prizes of $1,000, $500 and $200.
Raffle tickets may also be purchased at the door.
Come and wage hope to help find a cure for pancreatic cancer.
Major Jason E. George VFW 12114, the sponsor of the event, will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from the raffle ticket sales, silent auction and donations to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Alex and Pat Athans are Christina's parents and the organizers of the annual fundraiser.
