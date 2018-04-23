The "Warfighter" world premiere will be shown at 7 p.m. May 9 at Hitching Post Theatres, 201 S Green St. in Tehachapi.
Tehachapi was chosen as the world premier location of "Warfighter" because of starlet Hannah Strategos. Hannah is a young teen who lives in Tehachapi and plays an unforgettably heart-touching role in the movie "Warfighter." Hannah is a courageous survivor of brain cancer and is a beacon of love for our community! Come out and share your support for Hannah, our military, and the directorial and writing debut of Jerry G. Angelo.
Critic Clent Bowers writes, “'Warfighter,' the new indie film by writer/director Jerry G. Angelo, chronicles the journey of a Navy Seal’s experience through PTSD, is nothing short of a miracle. It is a roller-coaster ride of tension, emotion, horror, and passion with a Hitchcockian mystery ending that will haunt you for many days to follow. Tragically beautiful, 'Warfighter' lies somewhere between reality, a dream, and a nightmare far too close to the truth."
Following the "Warfighter" screening, there will be a Q&A with Jerry G. Angelo, Hannah Strategos and some of the stars of "Warfighter."
Tickets are $10 and will sell out, so buy your ticket now. For information, call 661-823-SHOW.
Rusty Wittenburg is a Navy SEAL struggling to balance his family life and his job. He fights daily to maintain the line between reality and the nightmares his PTSD conjures up for him. Dedicated to his team and his mission, he is willing to give the ultimate sacrifice for his fellow brothers and teammates. The stars include Jerry G. Angelo, Paul Logan, Joshua Santana Isaac C. Singleton Jr. and Tehachapi's own Hannah Strategos.
Tina Rubidoux Larson contributed this report.
