Big Papa's is a locally owned, All-American restaurant where our customers become our family. Enjoy our delicious food, friendly atmosphere and great customer service.
We offer daily specials and weekly fun events for everyone to enjoy. At Big Papa's, you can have fun line dancing every Wednesday, or watch your favorite team in our sports bar area, enjoy a romantic diner in our dining room, have your next event in our comfortable banquet room or simply enjoy our cozy patio area.
We also offer an extensive and delicious catering menu, perfect for corporate events, weddings, rehearsal dinners, birthday parties, as well as any other social event. Come and visit us.
We would love the opportunity to cater your next special event, large or small. We promise that your event will be well planned and organized from start to finish and that we will delight you with delicious and plentiful food.
1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd. Suite C-200. Call us at 661-822-7272.
Website: www.bigpapassteakhouse.com
Follow us: On Facebook and Instagram @bigpapassteakhouse
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.