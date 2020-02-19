Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Co. truly is a beautiful venue to celebrate life’s special occasions. Situated on 60 acres overlooking the Cummings Valley, TWCC is the perfect location to host your holiday parties, bridal and baby showers, birthday and anniversary parties, weddings and more.
The grounds of TWCC are inviting as guests stroll past the Historic Stowell estate established in 1888. It was here that Elijah Stowell built the home where he and his future wife, Chloe Brite, would reside. The current owners, Mike and Beth, now reside in the home.
The barns on the property date back more than 100 years. Guests can enjoy viewing various livestock on the property. This unique historical, rustic and elegant setting surrounded by the beautiful mountains and valley offer an atmosphere that will make every occasion memorable.
Hosting outdoor Summer Concerts, weekly Singer Songwriter Sundays, Murder Mystery Dinners and Comedy Themed Dinners in the Barrel Room, TWCC has something for everyone. Tehachapi News 2019 Readers Choice Poll awarded TWCC “The Favorite of 2019” for Best Live Entertainment and Best Wine Selection.
Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Company is Tehachapi’s original vineyard and winery with a Tasting Room & Gift Shop. Established 11 years ago, TWCC has received 12 medals through various wine competitions. The most recent award was our 2016 Primitivo, receiving a Silver and Bronze Medal in two separate competitions. Join us for wine tasting every Friday through Sunday.
Schedule a tour and reserve your venue for your special occasion. (661) 822-9233.
www.TehachapiWineAndCattleCompany.com info@TehachapiWineAndCattleCompany.com
