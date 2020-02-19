I believe when a bride walks into a church, a ballroom or the family backyard for her wedding, she should feel as if she has stepped into a sacred place honoring the day. I want that moment to be magical for her wherever she is. If it is beyond what she has imagined, we have done our job. My goal is to create a space worthy of the event.
I have been a stay-at-home mom for more than18 years. Now that my children are older I have time to pursue my own passion. I found this passion with flowers. Flowers are the messengers that mark special occasions for all of us. They are what make these moments special. From the delivery of a simple "thank you" bouquet to the most extravagant wedding, flowers matter. I love the work I do.
Whatever your special occasion, it is a privilege for us to make your day unforgettable. Flowers are one-of-a-kind. Whatever taste you prefer, there are flowers that are right for you! Our staff will work with you until you are as passionate about the result as we are.
