The Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center will host the 16th Annual Bridal Show on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from noon to 5 p.m.
The annual event offers one of the region’s largest gatherings of wedding vendors with close to 100 exhibitors on hand to offer insights, services and products from invitations to wedding cake samples, photography to flowers, decorations to disc jockeys and jewelry to catering services. Many vendors will offer specials and giveaways only for Bridal Show attendees. Admission is $5 at the door or free if you pre-register online, and parking is $7.
The A.V. Fair and Event Center booth will showcase food samples prepared by Friends of the Antelope Valley Fair (in-house catering service), and creative ideas for your special event to be held in fairgrounds buildings available for weddings, receptions, Quinceañeras and other special events.
According to the event coordinator, Linda Erb, “Our show is the largest Bridal Show in the Antelope Valley and features the best wedding/event professionals our community has to offer. This year, we have even more vendors than in the past, fun raffles, great entertainment, so invite your family, friends, fiancé, and meet the people who will inspire and help you plan a perfect wedding, reception, honeymoon or Quinceañera!"
For all Bridal Show information, contact Linda at (661) 948-6060, ext. 123. For A.V. Fair and Event Center information, go to www.avfair.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @AVFairgrounds.
