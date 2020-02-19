Red House BBQ has been serving the Tehachapi community for more than a decade. What started out as a roadside stand soon turned into a full-blown restaurant and mobile catering business. We have done it all, from corporate events and on-location movie shoots to backyard weddings.
No job is too small and we have done caterings for 3,000 people.
We are locally owned and operated and have received several awards throughout the years as well as being the No. 1 BBQ restaurant in Kern County according to Yelp. Our love and focus is in every plate we serve. Red House BBQ handcrafts our items daily, from our own rubs and sauces to our fresh smoked meats using locally sourced oak wood. Even our sides are made in-house from family recipes.
We work with everyone’s ideas and budget to assure you that you get what you desire. Menus can be customized to each event and just because it is not on our menu doesn’t mean we can’t make it for you. Everything from whole pigs to taco bars, we have done it. Since we are fully mobile, items can be prepared on-site and we have catered from the Bay Area to San Diego.
Red House BBQ is very proud to be able to serve our community and look forward to providing you with a great and flavorful BBQ experience. From mild to wild to everything in between! Come and taste the difference of true handcrafted hardwood smoked BBQ!!!!
