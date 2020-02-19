A stunning view of Cummings Valley, surrounding mountains and pond, Shirley’s Place is the ideal setting for your outdoor events, including weddings, receptions, bridal showers, birthday parties and anniversary celebrations from May to September.
Originally Cummings Ranch, Shirley’s Place is named after Shirley Cummings, who was loved and respected by many in Tehachapi. She was a dedicated teacher, mentoring her students and totally engaged with her family as well. Shirley was well known for her fun, outgoing personality and enjoyed making holidays and birthdays something amazing. In honor of Shirley’s legacy, Shirley’s Place offers the perfect venue for creating your own amazing memories.
Shirley’s Place can host up to 150 guests and includes a room for the bride and her bridesmaids, as well as a room for the groom and his groomsmen. The gazebo offers a beautiful backdrop to exchange vows or slice your wedding cake. The elevated stage area is perfect for a band or wedding party table.
Tables, chairs and security are available for your event. The partial kitchen is ready for your caterer to prepare their entrees. There is easy access to a large parking lot with handicap parking including RV hook ups for your family members' comfort. Also offered is a one-day wedding coordinator to help you find the right caterer, florist, DJ, and rehearsal, so that you are ready for your special day.
Shirley’s Place is not only beautiful and affordable, but it also gives you the freedom to create your day the way you want it. Call to schedule a tour today and reserve your date.
