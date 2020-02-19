The Shed restaurant is housed in a historic produce packing shed in Downtown Tehachapi. We offer full catering services at your location as well as ours. The Shed can be rented out for your next event as we have a full kitchen where we can create any menu that you desire. Everything from simple children’s parties with hot dogs and ice cream bars to more country formal affairs.
At The Shed, we strive to make your event the best it can be and for the right price! We have a full stage with PA system, club lighting, sound engineer, DJ services including karaoke, projector with a 10-foot-wide screen, beer and wine license and fresh-made food coming right from our kitchen. Tables, chairs, dishes (including wine glasses) and linens are all available right here.
Parking is a breeze in our two parking lots with handicap ramps. We also have a large outside deck with seating for a smoking, drinking and dining area. Games including air hockey, foosball and PlayStation are offered as well.
The Shed has plenty of local contacts for everything from photo booths to bounce houses. The best part about booking here is that it can all be taken care of in-house and we allow you to customize not only your menu, but also the look of the place. The staff at The Shed is all about providing a great memorable event for you as well as saving you your hard-earned money!!!!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.