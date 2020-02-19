Here are six reasons why you should consider having a photo booth at your wedding:
1. Entertainment.
After all the great eating and dancing, it is the PICTURE PERFECT way for guests to gather and have some additional fun!
2. A Great Memento.
Each guest will have a personalized photo strip to take home and remember your wedding day for years to come.
3. Great Fun for ALL ages!
You don’t have to be any specific age to enjoy a “photo opp” with a fun feather boa or some funky glasses!
4. A Touch of Nostalgia.
Sally the Snappy Camper is a vintage trailer that we have transformed into a fun photo booth. She will bring fun and a touch of nostalgia to your event.
5. Conversation Starter.
Guests will love to share their photos with each other and start conversations filled with laughter.
6. Makes a Picture Perfect Guest Book.
Our wedding package includes a photo album with copies of all the photos taken during the event and makes a wonderful wedding keepsake.
This year we are happy to introduce Sally the Snappy Camper (our vintage '60s photo booth camper) for the 2020 wedding season. We also have our classic Traveling Photo Booths available for weddings and any other events.
Each Picture Perfect Photo booth is equipped with thematic props for guests to use and all participants will receive a copy of their prints with your name and date on each one.
Give us a call to discuss our wedding package specials at (661) 300-1815.
Visit our Facebook Page at: www.facebook.com/pictureperfectparties18/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.