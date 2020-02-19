Villa La Paz Conference & Educational Center is a hidden gem nestled in the picturesque Tehachapi Mountains. It is the ideal location to host your next wedding, anniversary, birthday, quinceañera, corporate event or retreat.
The beautifully restored mission-style structures feature two large halls, an executive board room, theater, outdoor patios with relaxing fountain and two large lawns for outdoor events. The property offers breathtaking views, magnificent oak trees and seasonal foliage that provide an idyllic backdrop for any photo session, whether it’s for an engagement party, wedding or graduation.
A bridal room is perfect for the bride and her party to relax and prepare for the Big Day. We customize every event to meet the needs of our guests and ensure that the events are as unique as the individuals.
Villa La Paz offers a wide range of amenities including: Wi-Fi, A/V equipment, full-service café lounge and bar, full-service catering and a business office. Villa La Paz’s experienced event staff is available to help our guests each step of the way to ensure that every event is memorable and runs smoothly.
Villa La Paz is located in scenic Keene, Calif., conveniently located between Bakersfield and Tehachapi off Highway 58. Take exit 139 toward Keene, turn right onto Woodford-Tehachapi Road and enter the César E. Chávez National Monument. Follow signs to Villa La Paz.
Please contact us to make an appointment for a private tour of this beautiful property. Our hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. We can be reached at 661-823-6271 and nccreceptionist@chavezfoundation.org
