For the past eight years, several of Tehachapi’s finest wedding and event professionals have teamed up for tasting venue and vendor tours, where each vendor displays their offerings to newly engaged couples.
2019 was the right time to elevate this event to the digital world to reach newly engaged couples, not only within Tehachapi, but to areas outside as well with our ambiance and hospitality. www.DestinationTehachapiWeddings.com was created to drive them to one central online destination to promote our gorgeous quaint town as a destination wedding location. The mobile responsive website translates into Spanish at the touch of a button and has a Facebook page.
The website launched in January 2019, just in time to reach over the holiday newly engaged couples, who could see the offerings of Tehachapi’s wedding vendors in one central place. By collaborating on marketing efforts, advertising strategies were capitalized on, which would be hard for each vendor to afford on their own. Additional targeted strategies will be added this year and the website is being expanded to include events.
“We are all in this together, to support one another as we are stronger together!” stated Margaret Veszpeller of Catering at Mill Street Kitchen and Mill Street Kitchen Storefront, Home of TehachaPie, one of the main organizers of the annual Venue & Vendor Tasting events.
To maximize the reach of their marketing efforts, newly engaged couples are “virtually” targeted at bridal shows with sophisticated technologies. The display ads boast “Views & Vendors, 1 Gorgeous Destination – Destination Tehachapi Weddings!” We then capture their attention for several weeks after the show, inviting them to visit the website while they casually browse the web. More than 2,000 brides-to-be visited the website last year, which is more attention than the vendors would have received as a vendor at a bridal show.
“Our tour bookings were up four times from this time last year,” says a grinning Sally Periman Lawrence of The Woods Pavilion, also a main organizer of the annual Venue & Vendor Tasting events.
“I’ve never been this busy this time of year with wedding cakes and other cakes,” stated Linda Pettitt of Linda’s Cakes N Things!
Christal Wheeler of One Perfect Day Weddings stated she “doubled her weddings from out-of-towners.”
The next Sweetheart Food Tasting, Venue & Open House is Saturday, Feb. 29 from noon to 4 p.m.. Please call Margaret Veszpeller at (661) 827-7758 to reserve your spot or visit the Catering at Mill Street Kitchen page on www.DestinationTehachapiWeddings.com to register.
We would like to say a word of sincere thanks to Sally Thoun of Savvy Gurl Digital Marketing, for her extensive help in making this venture happen. If you would like to be a part of this exciting adventure, contact Margaret Veszpeller at (661) 827-7558 or Savvy Gurl Digital Marketing at (661) 271-7066.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.