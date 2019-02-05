Big Papa’s takes pride in making your next business meeting or social event a true success. Our restaurant offers a wide range of cuisine options to match any budget and any size event. Our experienced catering staff will work closely with you and looks forward to creating a memorable event for you and your guests.
From our available banquet room or on-site options, our catering service is outstandingly flexible. We provide catering services seven days a week. As one of the finest catering services in the Tehachapi area, we offer remarkably delicious catering menus, perfect for corporate events, birthday parties, anniversaries, baby showers, bridal showers, wedding receptions, as well as any other social event.
We’d love the opportunity to be part of your next special event, large or small. We promise that your event will be well planned and organized from start to finish and that we will delight you with delicious food.
Please call 661-822-PAPA (7272) to speak with our catering coordinator to start planning your special event.
