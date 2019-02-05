We are the Blushed Company, a local hair and makeup team here to service all of your beauty needs.
From weddings to prom, maternity or family photos, we are here to enhance the natural beauty in each of our clients.
Our work has been seen in Nordstrom, Style me Pretty, Southern California Magazine, The Knot Magazine and more.
Owner/ operator Amy Castaniero has been doing makeup and hair for 10 years and originally started The Blushed Company on the Central Coast of California where she grew up and trained.
Moving to Tehachapi three years ago, she saw an opportunity to grow her business in the new town where she’d be laying down her roots.
The Blushed Company offers on-location services as well as a new in-store beauty lounge where you can book makeup, hairstyling, waxing, lashes and more. Also be on the lookout for fun classes: facial masks, braiding, makeup and more. You will also find the latest skincare, cosmetics, hair accessories and much more at our store.
Please visit www.theblushedcompany.com to contact us or please visit us at our new storefront, 20436 Brian Way, Suite E in Tehachapi.
