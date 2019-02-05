Welcome to a place where you still get one-on-one customer service with old town charm. José Delgado moved to Tehachapi in 2002 from the Los Angeles area and opened Delgado Jewelry And Repair on West Valley Boulevard near the Albertsons Shopping Center.
José has been serving Tehachapi residents for 17 years. He has 50 years of experience repairing all types of jewelry, watch repair and meeting special order requests. José designs and creates fine jewelry in both 14- and 18-karat gold.
Delgado Jewelry has a selection of watches, necklaces, earrings, wedding rings and more to choose from.
You can find distinctive gifts for every occasion to give to your special someone or to treat yourself. José offers sales of 10 percent off gold jewelry and 20 percent off Eco-Drive Watches for most holidays.
Come in and enjoy the personal customer service and find the perfect gift for someone special!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.